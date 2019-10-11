New Data Indicates Shopping at ALDI is Simpler, Faster and More Cost-Effective

BATAVIA, Ill., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI is excited to share new study results from Kantar that indicate ALDI is easier to navigate and a faster, more fun grocery retailer to shop than Walmart Supercentersi.

The study findings concluded 77% of the participants who identified as primary grocery shoppers and shopped at ALDI agree the store is "simpler to shop" compared to other grocery stores. It also showed it is at least 20% faster to shop at ALDI than at Kroger and Walmart storesii. Every inch of an ALDI store is intentionally designed to provide a more streamlined experience, offering shoppers exactly what they need, nothing more and nothing less.

AISLE OF FUN

One of the reasons ALDI is fun to shop at is the nearly 100 unique ALDI Finds the store puts out every week. Ranging from seasonal items such as Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar and other Halloween-themed cheeses and decor; luxury jarred candles; pre-mixed mimosasiii; a range of Advent calendars including cheese, chocolate, toys, beer and premium wine; home furnishings including a recent social media favorite teal cabinet; small kitchen appliances, pet sweaters, cast iron cookware, and yes, even chainsaws.

"Today's shoppers are pressed for time and money. We pioneered a model that gives people more of both — if you ask me, this is a winning combination for grocery shopping," said Scott Patton, Vice President of Corporate Buying, ALDI U.S. "We've carefully designed our stores and product selection to give shoppers a fast and convenient experience where they can also have some fun!"

LESS GUESSWORK, MORE SAVINGS

Additionally, nine out of 10 respondents who shopped at ALDI agree it was "more cost-effective" than other grocery stores. ALDI has been named the Value Leader for eight years running, according to a Market Force Information® surveyiv and a 2019 Dunnhumby report ranked ALDI the number one grocery retailer for pricev.

Unlike traditional grocery stores that offer endless product options, such as half an aisle of olive oil, ALDI only sells the most popular varieties in the most popular sizes so customers can be confident in their purchase. When it comes to product quality, ALDI-exclusive products are rigorously tested to meet or exceed the quality and taste of name brands, and one in five ALDI-exclusive products is award-winningvi.

REINVENTING THE GROCERY MODEL

"The goal of our research was to create a consistent and accurate way to compare the in-store experience at ALDI versus some of the country's most-shopped grocery stores," said James Sorensen at Kantar. "By studying several hundred shoppers, we were able to deliver an analysis of how a unique retailer like ALDI can reinvent the shopping experience for the benefit of shoppers."

To qualify for the study, participants must have identified themselves as the primary grocery shopper for their household and must have shopped at an ALDI, Kroger (any Kroger-owned store brand) or Walmart Supercenter within the past month. Kantar recruited 700 people ages 18-64 across four regions of the country to engage in a timed shop for 30vii of the most commonly purchased grocery items. After participants finished shopping, they completed a survey to assess their satisfaction with the overall shopping experience. The study was commissioned by ALDI.

About ALDI U.S.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, and these products are designed to meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. Among our ALDI-exclusive products, 1 in 5 is award-winning. For the eighth year in a row, ALDI was recognized as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers. ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee: replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

i ALDI shoppers find ALDI easier to navigate, faster and more fun compared to other grocery stores more often than Walmart Supercenter shoppers find Walmart Supercenters to be on these measures

ii The study was conducted in Kroger-owned banner stores and Walmart Supercenters

iii Wine and beer not available in all ALDI stores

iv According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted from 2011 to 2018 by Market Force Information®

v Dunnhumby, 2019 Retailer Preference Index, Grocery Channel (gauging consumer perception)

vi As of 5/3/2019, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products

vii Grocery shopping list items sourced from a 2015 IRI list of supermarket product categories by annual sales and Nielsen's Grocery Channel Top Items

