New Data: More Than 900,000 U.S. Students Ride a School Bus Fueled by Propane to School

Propane school bus adoption continues to rise across the country, according to the new data. The number of school buses powered by propane in operation at the end of Q1 2018 was more than 15,200 nationwide. In 2017 alone, approximately 90 new school districts and bus contractors transitioned to propane school buses for the first time, and propane school bus registrations have increased by 700 percent in the last five years.

"There's a lot to like about propane school buses for community stakeholders and school officials, and school districts across the nation continue to take notice," said Michael Taylor, PERC director of autogas business development. "Compared to other fuels, propane school buses are quieter and offer reduced emissions, which makes them a better option for students, drivers, and the community. Plus, they cost less for the district to operate, so schools can put more money back into the classroom where it helps students most."

PERC recently produced an online video detailing the growing trend in propane school bus use to help the public better understand why so many school districts are selecting propane to power their buses. The video highlights a manufacturing milestone in the school transportation industry from Blue Bird, the nation's leading propane school bus manufacturer. At the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, Blue Bird placed its 10,000th propane school bus into service at Fulton County Schools near Atlanta.

According to the latest registration data, 10 states — Texas, California, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Minnesota, Florida, and Ohio — now have more than 500 propane school buses in operation. PERC's interactive propane school bus map shows viewers how many school buses are on the road in their state.

For more information on propane school buses, visit BetterOurBuses.com

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit propane.com.

