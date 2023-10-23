New Data on BerGenBio's Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Released Today at 2023 ESMO Meeting

BerGenBio ASA

23 Oct, 2023, 01:45 ET

BERGEN, Norway, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, today announced that the full results of its Phase 2 BGBC008 study of bemcentinib and pembrolizumab in second line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) were presented during the European Society of Clinical Oncologists (ESMO) Annual Meeting 2023.

The poster presentation is now available on BerGenBio's website under →Pipeline→Scientific Publications.

In addition, on October 21st, Dr.  Oddbjorn Straume, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Clinical Science at the Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen, Norway presented results of the Investigator Led Study LBA52 of bemcentinib in addition to pembrolizumab or the targeted therapies dabrafenib/trametinib in 1L and 2L metastatic melanoma patients.

Cristina Oliva, Chief Medical Officer of BerGenBio, commented: "The full data analysis of the BGBC008 second line NSCLC study of bemcentinib in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab showed promising long-term clinical benefits in patients regardless of their prior therapies, or PD-L1 status.  In addition, the combination of bemcentinib with pembrolizumab was well tolerated with no new safety signals identified.  These data provide a strong foundation for further clinical investigations of bemcentinib in NSCLC patients with high unmet needs, including those with STK11 mutations."

Dr. Oliva continued, "During the meeting, our collaborator, Dr. Oddbjorn Straume, also presented data on the combination of bemcentinib with standard of care therapies in first line and second line melanoma patients. While this small study failed to show the benefit of adding a selective AXL inhibitor to the treatment for melanoma patients, the results are consistent with the current limited understanding of the function of AXL in melanoma. In totality, these new data substantiate BerGenBio's focused strategy on the treatment of first line NSCLC patients with STK11m patients in our on-going BGBC016 study."

Martin Olin CEO, BerGenBio ASA
[email protected]

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA
[email protected]

Jan Lilleby
[email protected]

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including cancer and severe respiratory infections. The Company is focused on its proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in development for STK11 mutated NSCLC and COVID-19.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

