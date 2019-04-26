New Data on Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of ThyroSeq® Genomic Classifier Presented at the 2019 American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from three studies demonstrating new diagnostic and therapeutic utility of ThyroSeq® Genomic Classifier, offered commercially by CBLPath, a Sonic Healthcare Company, are being presented at the 28th Annual Scientific and Clinical Congress of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) in Los Angeles, California.

The first e-poster entitled "GLIS-Rearranged Hyalinizing Trabecular Tumors Detected in FNA Samples: Can Surgery Be Avoided?" was presented at 12:30-1:00 pm on Thursday April 25th. It highlighted the use of ThyroSeq GC to detect a rare thyroid neoplasm, hyalinizing trabecular tumor, which is difficult to diagnose in thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology.

The second e-poster entitled "Diagnostic and Therapeutic Utility of NTRK Fusions Detected by ThyroSeq Test in Thyroid Nodules and Cancer" was presented at 1:00-1:30 pm on Thursday April 25th. This presentation focused on the diagnostic and therapeutic utility of NTRK fusions detected by ThyroSeq. The reliable detection of NTRK fusions is particularly important in light of the recent FDA approval of NTRK-specific inhibitors for treating advanced cancer carrying these fusions.

The third presentation, entitled "Performance of ThyroSeq v3 Genomic Classifier in Fixed Cytology Smears" will be presented at 10:30-10:45 am on Saturday April 27th. This study will report the results of validation of ThyroSeq test use in routine thyroid fine needle aspiration (FNA) cytology smears.

The ThyroSeq Genomic Classifier is a next generation sequencing-based test that utilizes DNA and RNA from thyroid cells collected during an FNA procedure to improve management of patients with thyroid nodules of indeterminate cytology. It reliably distinguishes between benign and cancerous nodules and also provides specific genetic alteration information to guide individualized patient management, which may include determining the appropriate extent of surgery and selection of targeted therapies for certain patients.

"The data we present at the AACE meeting demonstrates the expanding impact of ThyroSeq on diagnosis and therapeutic decisions," said Marina Nikiforova, MD, Professor of Pathology and Director of Molecular and Genomic Pathology Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, one of the authors of these studies. "ThyroSeq provides the most comprehensive information on genetic profile of thyroid nodules that can inform cost-effective and individualized patient management, which ultimately means that patients receive the most appropriate care at the right time."

About Sonic Healthcare USA

Sonic Healthcare USA is a subsidiary of Sonic Healthcare Limited, one of the world's largest medical diagnostic companies, providing laboratory services to medical practitioners, hospitals and community health services, with operations in eight countries, on three continents and providing care to over 100 million patients each year. Sonic Healthcare USA is a leading provider of state-of-the-art laboratory services throughout the USA with nine operating divisions and over eight thousand US based employees. Sonic Healthcare USA utilizes a federated business model that emphasizes medical leadership and community based testing services to provide outstanding quality and service to the doctors and patients that they serve. For more information, visit the Sonic Healthcare website at www.sonichealthcareusa.com.

About CBLPath, Inc.

CBLPath, a Sonic Healthcare Company, is a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology and molecular diagnostic laboratory services. In addition, CBLPath is a Center of Excellence in the interpretation of fine needle aspiration (FNA) of thyroid nodules having a staff of expert cytopathologists dedicated to the interpretation of over 40,000 thyroid FNAs annually. For more information, please visit www.cblpath.com.

About ThyroSeq

ThyroSeq® Genomic Classifier is an innovative test for thyroid nodules and cancer that utilizes next-generation sequencing technology and a proprietary genomic classifier to analyze 5 classes of alterations in DNA and RNA collected from a thyroid nodule, with reported results empowering physicians to individualize patient management. With more than a 10-year history of continuous refinement, it incorporates all major scientific discoveries and technological advances to provide the most accurate diagnosis of benign or malignant disease in thyroid nodules.

