New Data on EVO100 for the Prevention of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea in Women to be Presented at ISPOR 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that new research on its investigational drug EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the annual meeting of the Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Virtual ISPOR 2021, which will be held May 17 to 20, 2021.

Abstract: 108785 Title: Assessing the Understandability and Importance of Patient Reported Outcomes Impacting Adherence and Outcomes of a Non-Hormonal Vaginal Microbicide to Protect Against Chlamydia Trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (GC) Authors: Robert Morlock, PhD; Lalitha Aiyer, MD, MS, MBA, FAIHM; Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH, FACOG; Brandon Howard, PhD Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Qualitative research was conducted among 21 women with previous experience with EVO100. The study objective was to assess the understandability and importance of questions/instruments used to assess product and global sexual satisfaction in the Phase 2b clinical study EVO-003 (AMPREVENCE), which met its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints with statistically significant reductions in the risk of chlamydia and gonorrhea infections.

Participant interviews explored the concepts of sexual satisfaction and understandability of the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI) global sexual satisfaction and product satisfaction questions in AMPREVENCE. Patients were also asked about the importance of a microbicide to protect against infection and understanding the impact on sexual satisfaction.

Participants reported that adherence with use of EVO100 was related to product satisfaction and the impact on global sexual satisfaction as well as efficacy. All participants indicated that this information was important to know for women considering a microbicidal vaginal gel like EVO100.

Abstracts have been published in the May 2021 issue of Value in Health1, the international journal of ISPOR. The poster is available to registered Virtual ISPOR 2021 attendees at https://virtualispor2021.secure-platform.com/a/organizations/main/home and will be available following the conference at https://www.evofem.com/posters-and-publications/.

Enrollment is underway in EVOGUARD, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of EVO100 for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. All 90 planned study centers have been identified and more than 80 sites have been activated. The Company expects to complete enrollment by year-end 2021 and to report top-line data in mid-2022. Positive outcomes could support submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA for these potential indications by the end of 2022.

EVO100 has been granted Fast Track designation from the FDA for the prevention of urogenital chlamydia and urogenital gonorrhea in women. Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new therapies to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs.

Additionally, the investigational drug is designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) by the FDA for the prevention of gonorrhea in women. A drug that receives QIDP designation may qualify for an additional five years of marketing exclusivity.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company launched its first FDA-approved commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) contraceptive vaginal gel, in the United States in September 2020. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

References

