NEW DATA PRESENTED AT ATS 2024 SHOW THE POTENTIAL OF TEZSPIRE® TO HELP PATIENTS LIVING WITH COPD

Late-Breaking Results From the Phase 2a COURSE Trial Illustrate Tezspire's Impact on COPD Exacerbations in Patients With a Broad Range of Eosinophil Levels

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca today announced the results of the Phase 2a COURSE trial evaluating Tezspire® (tezepelumab-ekko) in people with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with a broad range of baseline blood eosinophil counts (BEC) irrespective of emphysema, chronic bronchitis or smoking status. The primary results showed that treatment with Tezspire led to a 17% numerical reduction in the annual rate of moderate or severe COPD exacerbations compared to placebo at week 52, which was not statistically significant (90% CI: -6, 36; p[1-sided]=0.1042). The results will be featured in presentations at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, May 17-22, in San Diego.

Importantly, this proof-of-concept study showed that, in patients with BEC ≥150 cells/µL, tezepelumab led to a nominally significant reduction of 37% in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared to placebo. Studies suggest that approximately 65% of bio-eligible patients with COPD have a BEC ≥150 cells/μL. Among patients with BEC ≥300 cells/µL, tezepelumab led to a numerical reduction of 46% in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations (Table 1). Trends towards improved outcomes were also seen with tezepelumab use for pre-bronchodilator FEV1 and SGRQ total score.

"Despite advances in treatments for patients with COPD, there is still a pressing need for effective therapies that can improve their clinical outcome, especially for those with eosinophil counts above 150 cells/µL," said Jay Bradner, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen. "We are now actively planning a Phase 3 clinical program evaluating tezepelumab in patients with COPD."

A subgroup analysis of the COURSE trial also showed treatment with tezepelumab resulted in numerical improvements in lung function as measured by forced expiratory volume (FEV1) (improvement of 63 mL and 146 mL in BEC ≥150 and ≥300 cells/μL respectively, compared to placebo) and in quality of life as measured by the St. George's Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) score (reduction of 4.2 points and 9.5 points in BEC ≥150 and ≥300 cells/μL respectively). The safety and tolerability profile for tezepelumab was consistent with its approved severe asthma indication; the most frequently reported (>10%) adverse events for tezepelumab were worsening of COPD (12.1%) and incidents of COVID-19 infections (14.5%) (this trial commenced in July 2019) (Table 2).

"I believe biologics will play a critical role in the future care of COPD, and trials such as the tezepelumab COURSE trial are central to understanding and shaping the treatment landscape," said Dr. Dave Singh, professor of respiratory pharmacology at the University of Manchester and lead investigator on the trial. "The tezepelumab COURSE results are particularly important as they show activity in COPD across a broad patient population including those with baseline blood eosinophil counts greater than 150 cells/μL."

COURSE Phase 2a analysis:

Table 1: Tezepelumab impact on COPD exacerbations versus placebo over 52 weeks



Reduction in

exacerbations compared

to placebo Annualized rate of exacerbations Moderate or severe exacerbations Overall population (n=333) 17% (90% CI: -6, 36) 1.75 in tezepelumab group versus 2.11 in placebo group BEC less than 150 cells/μL (n=137) -19% (95% CI: -90, 25) 2.04 in tezepelumab group versus 1.71 in placebo group BEC greater than or equal to 150 cells/μL (n-196) 37% (95% CI: 7, 57) 1.52 in tezepelumab group versus 2.40 in placebo group BEC greater than or equal to 300 cells/μL (n=56) 46% (95% CI: -15, 75) 1.20 in tezepelumab group versus 2.24 in placebo group Severe exacerbations Overall population (n=333) 48% (95% CI: -11, 76) 0.13 in tezepelumab group versus 0.25 in placebo group

Table 2: Tezepelumab impact on quality of life and lung function versus placebo over 52 weeks



Lung function as measured by pre-

bronchodilator forced expiratory

volume (FEV1, µL) Quality of life improvement as

measured by St. George's

Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ)

score Tezepelumab (n)/LS Mean Placebo (n)/LS

Mean LS mean

difference

(95% CI) Tezepelumab (n)/LS Mean Placebo (n)/LS

Mean LS mean

difference

(95% CI) BEC less

than 150

cells/μL 73/-0.002 63/-0.053 0.051 (-0.012,0.114) 69/-1.91 60/-0.30 -1.62 (-6.69,

3.45) BEC greater

than or

equal to 150

cells/μL 90/0.049 103/-0.014 0.063 (0.009, 0.116) 88/-7.08 96/-2.85 -4.23 (-8.51,

0.06) BEC greater

than or

equal to 300

cells/μL 24/0.160 31/0.013 0.146 (0.044, 0.248) 22/-10.22 27/-0.68 -9.53 (-18.11,

-0.96)

About the COURSE Phase 2a Trial

COURSE was a Phase 2a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of tezepelumab in adults with moderate to very severe COPD receiving triple inhaled maintenance therapy, and having had two or more documented COPD exacerbations in the 12 months prior to Visit 1. A total of 337 patients were randomized globally, with patients stratified by region and prior number of exacerbations (two vs. three or more). Patients received tezepelumab 420 mg or placebo administered via subcutaneous injection at the trial site every four weeks over a 52-week treatment period. The trial included a post-treatment follow-up period of 12 weeks.

About Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

COPD refers to a group of lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. COPD is a major public health threat that affects an estimated 391 million people around the world, with global costs connected to the disease expected to rise to US $4.8 trillion by 2030. COPD is a highly complex disease with multiple pathways and disease drivers, and a single COPD exacerbation can increase the risk of hospitalization. Baseline blood eosinophil counts are a key factor in how physicians select optimal treatments for COPD. Approximately 65% of patients with COPD who are eligible for biologic treatment have a BEC >150 cells/µL, 20-40% have a BEC >300 cells/µL.

About TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko)

TEZSPIRE is a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that works on the primary source of inflammation: the airway epithelium, which is the first point of contact for viruses, allergens, pollutants and other environmental insults. Specifically, TEZSPIRE targets and blocks thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades and initiates an overreactive immune response to allergic, eosinophilic and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma. TSLP is released in response to multiple triggers associated with asthma exacerbations, including allergens, viruses and other airborne particles.

Expression of TSLP is increased in the airways of patients with asthma and has been correlated with disease severity. Blocking TSLP may prevent the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines by immune cells, resulting in the prevention of asthma exacerbations and improved asthma control. By working at the top of the cascade, TEZSPIRE helps stop inflammation at the source and has the potential to treat a broad population of severe asthma patients.

Beyond severe asthma, TEZSPIRE is also in development for other potential indications including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, chronic spontaneous urticaria and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). In October 2021, tezepelumab was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of EoE.

About the Amgen and AstraZeneca Collaboration

In 2020, Amgen and AstraZeneca updated the 2012 collaboration agreement for TEZSPIRE. Both companies will continue to share costs and profits equally after payment by AstraZeneca of a mid-single-digit royalty to Amgen. AstraZeneca continues to lead development and Amgen continues to lead manufacturing. All aspects of the collaboration are under the oversight of joint governing bodies. Under the amended agreement, Amgen and AstraZeneca will jointly commercialize TEZSPIRE in North America. Amgen will record product sales in the U.S., with AstraZeneca recording its share of U.S. profits as Collaboration Revenue. Outside of the U.S., AstraZeneca will record product sales, with Amgen recording profit share as Other/Collaboration revenue.

TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) U.S. Indication

TEZSPIRE is indicated for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

TEZSPIRE is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus.

TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Known hypersensitivity to tezepelumab-ekko or excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions were observed in the clinical trials (e.g., rash and allergic conjunctivitis) following the administration of TEZSPIRE. Postmarketing cases of anaphylaxis have been reported. These reactions can occur within hours of administration, but in some instances have a delayed onset (i.e., days). In the event of a hypersensitivity reaction, consider the benefits and risks for the individual patient to determine whether to continue or discontinue treatment with TEZSPIRE.

Acute Asthma Symptoms or Deteriorating Disease

TEZSPIRE should not be used to treat acute asthma symptoms, acute exacerbations, acute bronchospasm, or status asthmaticus.

Abrupt Reduction of Corticosteroid Dosage

Do not discontinue systemic or inhaled corticosteroids abruptly upon initiation of therapy with TEZSPIRE. Reductions in corticosteroid dose, if appropriate, should be gradual and performed under the direct supervision of a physician. Reduction in corticosteroid dose may be associated with systemic withdrawal symptoms and/or unmask conditions previously suppressed by systemic corticosteroid therapy.

Parasitic (Helminth) Infection

It is unknown if TEZSPIRE will influence a patient's response against helminth infections. Treat patients with pre-existing helminth infections before initiating therapy with TEZSPIRE. If patients become infected while receiving TEZSPIRE and do not respond to anti-helminth treatment, discontinue TEZSPIRE until infection resolves.

Live Attenuated Vaccines

The concomitant use of TEZSPIRE and live attenuated vaccines has not been evaluated. The use of live attenuated vaccines should be avoided in patients receiving TEZSPIRE.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥3%) are pharyngitis, arthralgia, and back pain.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

There are no available data on TEZSPIRE use in pregnant women to evaluate for any drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Placental transfer of monoclonal antibodies such as tezepelumab-ekko is greater during the third trimester of pregnancy; therefore, potential effects on a fetus are likely to be greater during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Please see the full Prescribing Information including Patient Information and Instructions for Use.

