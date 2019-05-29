New Data Reveals Hottest Sectors for Immigrant Business

MIAMI, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly released data demonstrates which industries immigrants are most likely to come to the United States and invest in — restaurants, business consulting and retail shops. There are also notable immigrant populations who focus on technology firms and automotive and manufacturing areas.

Hottest Sectors for Immigrant Business

The data comes from an aggregated list of companies from Joorney, a company that helps immigrants come to the United States by creating business plans for E2, L1 and EB5 visa applications. It has compiled the data over the past four years from thousands of immigrant entrepreneurs across more than 30 countries, such as China, Venezuela and France.

"Immigration has experienced broad trends over the past several years," said Benjamin Jarmon, the CEO and founder of Joorney. "Most importantly, we're seeing an increase in the number of immigrants moving to the United States to make a business investment."

Joorney primarily helps immigrants and immigration attorneys with their E2, L1 and EB5 visa applications, which allows immigrants to enter and work inside of the United States based on an investment he or she will be controlling. Often these are CEOs, founders or other business investors who launch significant investments in the U.S.

"We see millions of dollars coming into the United States from a variety of locations," said Jarmon. "Many are still enticed by the promise of the American Dream."

Jarmon, an immigrant himself, started Joorney in 2013 following a career in commodities trading.

About Joorney

Joorney started in 2013 to help immigrants make investments in the United States. Over the years, the company has expanded to offer financial modeling, pitch deck preparation, market research and business plan creation. Joorney has helped startups receive millions of dollars in funding and small and large companies open across the country. It is one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., making the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. You can learn more at www.joorney.com

