New Data Reveals That Affiliate Needs Are Changing

CLEVELAND, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMuscle announces new insights from the 2024 State of Local Marketing that reveal affiliates' shifting program preferences. The State of Local Marketing is an annual report series that analyzes affiliates' marketing behaviors and provides data-driven insights.

In the world of channel marketing, your affiliates are only as good as your program. Subpar programs that don't empower local partners to market (or market well) hold brands back. However, with the right channel program optimizations, you can supercharge your partners to move the needle.

To understand how affiliate preferences are impacting channel marketing, BrandMuscle surveyed 1,147 local partners and analyzed 211,347 data points.

The 5 Game-Changing Channel Marketing Program Optimizations report details how brands can adjust their programs to better equip their affiliates for local marketing success.

Key findings from the report include:

55% of local affiliates experience some level of difficulty with their marketing programs.

32% of affiliates prioritize fund matching, making it the most-requested program feature.

However, affiliate demand for fund matching decreased by 42% between 2021 and 2023.

Affiliates satisfied with their marketing programs use 30%-34% more funds than their unsatisfied peers.

"Local affiliates rely on their marketing programs, yet many of these programs have elements the affiliates find abrasive, in spite of their corporate partners' best efforts," said Erin Strong, Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing at BrandMuscle. "This report identifies the pain points local partners care about and provides tactical advice on how to mitigate these issues."

"Affiliates are talking, and brands need to listen — plain and simple." said Helen Baptist, Chief Strategy and Market Officer at BrandMuscle. "The State of Local Marketing amplifies the voice of the affiliate by bringing their wants, needs, and pain points to the surface where brands can acknowledge them through their channel programs. Only then can they expect to see better results."

