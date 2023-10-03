New Data Show 35% of All Weight Loss Drugs are Prescribed by NPs and PAs

POCN Group's latest research unveils a prime opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to expand their reach in the weight loss medications market.

BOONTON, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- POCN Group , the premier strategic consulting agency for pharma and life sciences focused on Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Associates (PAs), unveils new groundbreaking data highlighting the current landscape of weight loss drug prescribing. According to the latest proprietary data analysis from POCN Group, NPs and PAs are emerging as important contributors to obesity drug prescribing, responsible for 35 percent of all weight loss drugs, an increase from 28 percent in 2022.

This surge in weight loss drug prescriptions by NPs and PAs fueled by recent injectable entrants to the market represents a remarkable and often underestimated opportunity for pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their reach.

The data further revealed:

Wegovy, the first new drug approved for weight loss management since 2014, is prescribed by NPs and PAs 12 percent and five percent more, respectively, than MDs

Based on ICD10 and claims data, tirzepatide (the yet-to-be-approved Eli Lilly anti-obesity drug currently approved for T2D, is written more often for weight loss by NPs and PAs: NPs wrote 17 percent more prescriptions than MDs PAs wrote 12 percent fewer prescriptions than MDs



In a recent POCN community study, POCN Group learned approximately 54 percent of NPs and PAs find it challenging to engage patients in conversations about obesity. Based on these results, POCN Group and its subsidiary POCN, an organization dedicated to improving continuing education and networking opportunities for NPs and PAs, are collaborating to provide tailored resources that will equip these providers with the tools they need to facilitate these important discussions effectively.

"For pharmaceutical companies, the rise of NPs and PAs in prescribing weight loss drugs represents an exciting paradigm shift," said Richard Zwickel, CEO of POCN Group. "Our data show that they are pivotal players in this arena, offering a unique opportunity for pharmaceutical marketing efforts to make a lasting impact. Together, we can empower healthcare professionals and drive better patient outcomes.

By partnering with POCN Group and leveraging its resources, pharmaceutical companies can amplify their marketing efforts and reach a broader audience of healthcare professionals. To explore the possibilities and discover how POCN Group's' services can elevate pharmaceutical marketing, visit www.pocngroup.com .

About POCN Group

Founded in 2014, POCN created America's largest social and professional community, specifically for nurse practitioners (NPs), and physician associates (PAs). Building from this success, POCN Group has been bolstering its best-in-class data set for more than eight years, including POCN's comprehensive first-party data along with prescriptions, medical claims, and active patient claims. POCN Group's data-driven approach, reinforced by advanced analytics, drives strategic and measurable customer engagement results for leading pharmaceutical companies and marketing agencies.

SOURCE POCN Group