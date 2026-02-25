New Data Shows AI Study Tools Turn Passive Reading Into Active Learning for College Students

Nearly 80 million student interactions with Pearson digital materials show responsible AI use drives more active reading behaviors

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New AI in active learning research from Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, reveals students using AI study tools embedded in their digital materials are dramatically more likely to become active readers, which is linked to better outcomes in higher education.

Pearson learning scientists analyzed nearly 80 million global interactions from close to 400,000 higher education students in the company's digital materials during the semester beginning in January 2025 and found:

A single AI study tool interaction in a standalone Pearson eTextbook increased the likelihood that a learner would be classified as an active reader by 3x . Repeat usage increased that likelihood to 3.5x.

. A single use of the Pearson AI study tool in eTextbooks embedded in instructor-led digital courseware increased the likelihood a student would become an active reader by 23x . Repeat users were 24x more likely to receive that designation.

.

Tom ap Simon, President of Higher Education at Pearson said, "After two years of studying how students actually learn with AI, the signal is clear that AI designed responsibly and grounded in learning science strengthens how students engage with digital materials. This research shows AI can be a true learning multiplier—providing instructors with tools that help move students from passive consumption to active reading and deeper cognitive engagement, essential for college and career success."

What is active reading?

Active reading is a learning science concept that describes a set of strategies effective readers use to better comprehend what they read: highlighting, taking notes, asking clarification questions, and practicing retrieval of information. These behaviors are strongly associated with deeper comprehension, stronger retention, and improved academic performance.

Reading comprehension is one of the strongest predictors of performance and of early-college grade point average, making it a critical skill for students. However, national data shows a steep decline in reading readiness: Only 39% of students taking the ACT in 2025 met college‑level reading benchmarks, and nearly half of professors report first‑year students are "much less prepared" for close reading and analysis compared to pre‑pandemic cohorts.

Dr. Emily Lai, Head of Research at Pearson and co-author of this study said, "Active reading remains one of the most powerful mechanisms we have for building durable knowledge and skills. Cognitive offloading and students' overreliance on AI tools are serious concerns for educators that we are studying and working to circumvent. That's why the way we design AI tools to work really matters. Our research shows that when AI is responsibly integrated into the flow of learning, it can promote learning, rather than replace it."

A Growing Body of Successful AI-Supported Learning Outcomes

A separate Fall 2025 analysis of student interactions with a widely used introductory biology eTextbook found that 97% of students used Pearson AI study tool responsibly, with only 3% attempting to paste homework or assessment questions into the tool—addressing common concerns related to academic integrity. This analysis also found that 1 in 3 students using the tool's question-asking feature input questions that went beyond basic remembering and understanding, according to the revised Bloom's Taxonomy, and revealed students attempting to apply, analyze, and evaluate course content. This finding was consistent with previous Pearson learning outcomes research from June 2025.

Unlike general‑purpose AI chat tools, Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning science, vetted by subject matter experts, and designed to promote better student outcomes. With over 80% of products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to the responsible application of AI to enhance the teaching and learning experience for educators, students, and employers.

