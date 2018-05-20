New data shows combined COPD treatments could help reduce annual cost of care

"Patients who suffer from COPD and face frequent hospitalization due to their disease previously had limited treatment and care options available to them," said Dr. Nicholas Hart, professor and clinical director of Lane Fox Respiratory Service, St Thomas' Hospital in London. "We're all searching for healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes, but are also economically feasible – and scalable. For that reason, it's exciting to see data showing we can achieve both of these through a combination of therapies."

The data were gleaned by an economic analysis of a Philips-sponsored, randomized clinical trial of 116 patients in the UK carried out by respiratory experts at St Thomas' Hospital in London. Results of the five-year, multi-center study were announced at ATS 2017 and published in the Journal of American Medical Association, but the potential health economic impact was previously unknown. The original trial data were used to develop an economic model from the US payer perspective. This analysis indicated the base-case incremental cost per quality adjusted life year (QALY) gained was negative $50,856, suggesting HOT-HMV as a dominant strategy to both save costs and improve quality of life compared to HOT alone. A similar UK analysis demonstrated greater device costs, a savings of £2,328 per patient [2] in doctor visits, medication and hospitalizations costs, and also indicated cost effectiveness.

"COPD greatly impacts patients' quality of life due to the high potential for hospital admissions and disease burden, which results in increasing healthcare costs," said Dr. David White, chief medical officer, Philips. "These findings support the use of oxygen paired with non-invasive ventilation in the home to improve the patient experience and pave the way for more cost effective care."

Philips at ATS 2018

Philips helps COPD patients improve quality of life every day with a wide range of solutions that enable patient management across the care spectrum. To learn more about the HOT-HMV study and Philips' suite of sleep and respiratory products, visit booth #231 at ATS Conference, May 18-23 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. For more on Philips' advanced solutions for sleep and respiratory care, follow @PhilipsResp or www.philips.com.

[1] Total US costs were $24,458 for HOT-HMV and $28,386 for HOT alone. For HOT-HMV patients, costs were $4,298 for devices, $10,805 for doctor visits, $758 for medication, and $8,598 for exacerbations; corresponding costs for HOT alone were $1,582, $15,033, $1,088, and $10,683.

[2] Total UK costs were £17,403 for HOT-HMV and £16,885 for HOT alone. For HOT-HMV patients, costs were £6,679 for devices, £5,947 for doctor visits, £97 for medication, and £4,679 for exacerbations; corresponding costs for HOT alone were £2,684, £8,275, £106, and £5,821.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly

Philips Group Press Office

Office: +1 978-659-2638

E-mail: kathy.oreilly@philips.com

Meredith Amoroso

Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care

Mobile: +1 724-584-8991

E-mail: meredith.amoroso@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-shows-combined-copd-treatments-could-help-reduce-annual-cost-of-care-300651413.html

SOURCE Royal Philips

Related Links

http://www.philips.com

