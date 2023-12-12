New Data Shows January Isn't the Hottest Time of the Year for Finding a New Job

News provided by

Cangrade

12 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

Analysis from Cangrade Identifies More Job Movement Happens in July

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As January fast approaches, Cangrade, a leading AI-based predictor of job candidate success and retention, has revealed new data showing which days and months of the year see the most movement in the hiring process. And January isn't one of them.

Continue Reading
New Data Shows January Isn’t the Hottest Time of the Year for Finding a New Job
New Data Shows January Isn’t the Hottest Time of the Year for Finding a New Job

January is typically known as a boom for job postings. Businesses and HR are back to business after the holidays. However, this fact hasn't been re-evaluated since the pandemic forever altered workplace operations. To determine which time of the year is the best to apply to jobs and the busiest for HR professionals, Cangrade evaluated their proprietary Pre-Hire Assessment completion data from 2021-2023 across industries. By analyzing when job applicants complete their pre-hire assessment, Cangrade discovered when applicants move forward in the hiring process and recruiters are most active.

Here are a few of the findings from Cangrade's analysis:

  • January has just 5% of assessment completions, the fourth-lowest share of the year
  • July sees the most hiring movement with 25% of assessment completions
  • October is the all-time low in completions
  • Job candidates are more likely to complete assessments on Tuesday
  • Job candidates are 72% less likely to complete an assessment on Sunday than on Tuesday

"Understanding the ebb and flow of hiring throughout the year and week is paramount for recruiters and jobseekers," shared Chief Customer Officer Jen Rifkin. "Recognizing the trends in hiring cycles empowers recruiters to strategically plan their talent acquisition efforts, ensuring they are well-positioned to attract top-tier candidates during peak hiring seasons. Simultaneously, job seekers benefit from insights into the opportune moments to explore new career opportunities, optimizing their chances of securing meaningful employment. By harnessing this knowledge, recruiters can streamline their processes, and candidates can navigate the job market with enhanced precision, ultimately fostering a more efficient and successful employment experience."

For a full copy of the results, visit Cangrade's Resources here: www.cangrade.com/blog/cangrade-news/the-hottest-time-of-year-in-hiring-new-data

For more information visit www.cangrade.com or email [email protected].

About Cangrade:
Cangrade's is a leading bias-free, AI-based hiring solution enabling HR leaders to be strategic business partners that drive results. By seamlessly integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade helps HR make accurate, efficient talent decisions from initial screening through promotions. Backed by I/O psychology and cutting-edge machine learning, Cangrade's solutions deliver 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional hiring methods and a 0% chance of introducing bias. Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment has helped brands like Wayfair, FDNY, and Unum make the right talent decisions on over 8 million candidates. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

Media Contact:
Caroline Desmond
Growth Marketing Manager
1-888-254-8394
[email protected]

SOURCE Cangrade

Also from this source

Cangrade Unveils Breakthrough Patent for Effortless Talent Pool Creation

Cangrade Unveils Breakthrough Patent for Effortless Talent Pool Creation

Cangrade, a leading AI-based predictor of job candidate success and retention, is proud to announce its groundbreaking patent 11734566 which predicts ...
New Cangrade Research Exposes the Hidden Culprits Behind Employee Resignations

New Cangrade Research Exposes the Hidden Culprits Behind Employee Resignations

As workforce efficiency remains an HR priority in 2023, Cangrade, a leading AI-based predictor of job candidate success and retention, has published...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.