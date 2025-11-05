New Data Shows Rehab Therapy at a Tipping Point as Prompt Health Unites Under One Brand

New survey of nearly 600 practices reveals widening operational gaps as Prompt Health brings its full portfolio together under one unified platform and brand

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab therapy is on the brink of a new era where connected, automated technology powers efficiency, growth, and patient satisfaction.

New data from nearly 600 rehab therapy practices reveals a clear pattern: while many are growing on paper, underlying challenges persist. Operational strain, staffing burnout, and fragmented technology continue to threaten long-term sustainability across the industry.

The findings also point to a widening gap between high-growth and stagnant practices. Early adopters of unified, data-driven technology are pulling ahead—while others risk being left behind.

These insights come as Prompt Health (formerly Prompt EMR) brings its full portfolio together under one connected brand. The transformation marks a pivotal moment for the company, evolving from an EMR into a comprehensive, AI-powered operations ecosystem designed to help rehab therapy practices scale growth, improve efficiency, and deliver better care.

Findings from Prompt Health's Recent Industry Survey

Most clinics are seeing gains, with 83% reporting year-over-year revenue growth. However, scaling remains a challenge. Only about half are growing beyond 10% annually, and a small fraction are achieving breakout growth above 20%.

High-growth clinics (those scaling faster than 10%) share several traits:

They run tighter operations. 87% actively track provider capacity and productivity, aligning staffing and financial performance to drive smarter daily decisions.

The data paints a clear picture: clinics that are integrating their data, technology, and teams are not only weathering the storm, they're accelerating through it. The industry's next growth phase will be determined by how well practices act on these findings and how quickly they close the gap between insight and execution.

A Unified Platform for a Changing Industry

These findings come as Prompt Health, the AI-powered rehab therapy operations platform formerly known as Prompt EMR, unites its full portfolio under one connected brand. The shift marks a broader transformation: Prompt Health is no longer just an EMR. It's a unified ecosystem designed to help practices scale growth, improve efficiency, and deliver better care.

Following a year of rapid integration, each tool in the platform now operates as part of a continuously advancing foundation that makes care delivery, operations, and outcomes more efficient (and more human).

Within the unified Prompt Health brand:

Prompt Sidekick (formerly PredictionHealth Sidekick) brings AI-powered scribing, ambient listening, and compliance feedback directly into documentation workflows.

brings AI-powered scribing, ambient listening, and compliance feedback directly into documentation workflows. Prompt Engage (formerly PT Wired) keeps patients connected through remote therapeutic monitoring, home exercise programs, and in-app messaging.

keeps patients connected through remote therapeutic monitoring, home exercise programs, and in-app messaging. Prompt Compensation (formerly OnusOne) enables transparent, data-driven pay models that reward performance and retention.

enables transparent, data-driven pay models that reward performance and retention. Prompt Insight (formerly PredictionHealth Practice Intel) turns operational and clinical data into actionable insights that drive real-time decision-making.

Why It Matters Now

Across rehab disciplines, staffing shortages, declining reimbursement, and rising patient expectations are stretching teams thin. In Prompt's industry-wide survey, nearly 70% of practices say technology limitations are directly holding them back.

"The real magic isn't any single feature," said Adam Baliatico, Co-Founder of Prompt Health. "It's what happens when products work together. That's the power of the collective, and that's what Prompt Health delivers."

Practices using Prompt Health have already seen the difference:

Therapists get their time back. 92% finish documentation during work hours, not after.

92% finish documentation during work hours, not after. Revenue per provider climbs. Practices see an average of $32K more per provider annually.

Practices see an average of Notes are faster and cleaner. Evaluations take under eight minutes, and daily notes under two.

"Having Prompt plus a suite of tools like Sidekick and Engage (formerly PT Wired) at our fingertips is helpful, but what really matters is that they're connected. My therapists aren't switching between systems anymore, trying to connect the dots, and that makes all the difference. To scale in today's market, practices need unified, automated systems that support growth, not ones that hold them back." —Amanda Brewer, DPT, Owner, Brewer Physical Therapy

A comprehensive report with full survey findings will be released later this year. Early insights are available now on the Prompt Health Blog.

About Prompt Health

Prompt Health is the AI-powered rehab therapy operations platform built specifically for rehab therapy. By uniting scheduling, documentation, billing, engagement, compensation, and analytics under one roof, Prompt helps clinics grow stronger, empower their teams, and deliver better care. Headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, Prompt Health powers clinics nationwide with a mission to drive extraordinary outcomes for healthcare businesses and their patients.

