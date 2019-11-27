New Data Shows Steep Rise In Enrollment For Online Barbecue Classes In 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade competition barbecue has steadily increased in popularity in the United States. This rise in popularity of competition barbecue teams is now impacting the backyard barbecue market. Traditionally, backyard barbecue pitmasters had to seek out the training and guidance of a local expert. However, new data in 2019 shows that backyard barbecue enthusiasts are turning to online training programs like Grill Master University to learn how to smoke meat.

We followed up with the Executive Producer of Grill Master University, Michael O'Donnell, to learn more about these recent trends. According to Mr. O'Donnell, "Over the last year we have seen hundreds of new signups for our Cooking With Smoke 101 online barbecue masterclass. Many people are starting to realize the benefits of taking an online class because it is cheaper than paying for a live coach and the students can learn at their own pace. We expect to see this trend continue as we move into 2020."

Large brands in the barbecue tools and accessories manufacturing space are also jumping on this trend. In 2019, Cave Tools started bundling their barbecue accessories with Grill Master University courses and marketing them as a barbecue gift idea for men.

