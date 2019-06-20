New Data Shows That Karius Blood Test Can Non-Invasively Detect Pathogens In Deep Infections

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karius, a life sciences company that delivers genomic insights for infectious diseases, announced new findings that show the potential clinical utility of its Karius® Test to detect pathogens causing serious infections using a simple blood draw. This includes pathogens that are otherwise difficult to culture or identify without an invasive biopsy.

"Rigorous clinical studies of the Karius Test continue to show its ability to identify and quantify pathogens from a single blood test," said Karius Co-founder and CEO, Dr. Mickey Kertesz. "In some of the studies, this was the first time that a non-invasive method was able to identify pathogens that were previously only detectable with invasive biopsies."

Below are the five studies Karius will present at ASM Microbe 2019.

1. Detection of Bartonella species in Culture-Negative Endocarditis using the

Karius Test, a Plasma Next-Generation Sequencing test for Pathogen Detection

Bartonella species are fastidious, gram-negative bacteria that can cause culture-negative endocarditis (CNE), lymphadenitis, visceral abscesses, and fever of unknown origin. Diagnosis frequently requires sampling of infected tissue. Dr. Asim Ahmed , Karius Medical Director, will present the Karius Test's ability to identify Bartonella species in culture-negative endocarditis and will discuss how the quantitative aspect of the test may offer a means to monitor patient response to therapy.

2. Next-generation Sequencing of Pathogen Cell-free DNA in Plasma (Karius Test)

Reveals Nocardia Species Diversity in Clinical Infections

Nocardia can cause pulmonary, brain, skin, or disseminated infections in immunocompromised and immunocompetent patients. Nocardia is difficult to culture and often requires invasive methods for diagnosis. Dr. Asim Ahmed , Karius Medical Director, will present new findings that highlight the Karius Test's ability to uncover new insights on genus complexity of Nocardia species, which can potentially help inform treatment decisions.

3. Sequencing of Plasma Cell-Free DNA for Pathogen Detection in Prosthetic

Joint Infections

Currently, identification of pathogens causing prosthetic joint infections typically requires testing tissue directly from the site. In an evaluation of the Karius Test's ability to detect pathogens in prosthetic joint infections, David Danko of Weill Cornell Medicine will present how the Karius Test was able to identify pathogens in prosthetic joint infection cases. These findings highlight the potential of the Karius Test to serve as a non-invasive alternative to detect deep infections.

4. Evaluation of Karius Plasma Next Generation Sequencing of Cell-free Pathogen

DNA to Detect and Quantitate Cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr Virus, and BK

polyomavirus

Dr. Tim Blauwkamp , Karius Chief Scientific Officer, will present new findings that show a high correlation between the Karius Test and industry-standard quantitative PCRs for Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), and BK polyomavirus (BKV). These viruses can cause serious complications for immunocompromised patients. The findings highlight the Karius Test's ability to simultaneously detect and quantify CMV, EBV, and BKV.

5. Improving the Clinical Specificity of the Unbiased Karius Test via Literature Mining

Dr. Lily Blair , Investigative Computational Biologist at Karius, will present the benefits of applying artificial intelligence methods to increase the utility of diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Using machine learning algorithms, the Karius team processed more than 27 million abstracts from PubMed to compute how likely a microbe was to cause sepsis. Significant clinical specificity improvements are demonstrated by applying this method to the SEP-SEQ study , a study that validated the performance of the Karius Test in 350 patients with suspected sepsis recently published in Nature Microbiology .

ASM Microbe 2019 will be held in San Francisco on June 20 – 24.

About Karius

Karius is a life sciences company focused on delivering genomic insights for infectious diseases. The non-invasive Karius Test helps clinicians make rapid treatment decisions. By mapping each patient's microbial landscape from a single blood draw, Karius moves closer to a vision of a world where infectious disease is no longer a major threat to human health. The Karius laboratory is CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited to perform high-complexity clinical laboratory testing.

