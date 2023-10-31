New Data Shows Thyme Care Navigation Program Reduces Total Cost of Care for Cancer Patients by Nearly 20%

News provided by

Thyme Care

31 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • In collaboration with a Medicare Advantage health plan, new study shows impacts of enhanced care coordination, proactive symptom management, and access to social services on cancer costs
  • Thyme Care-navigated members experienced a more seamless care experience, resulting in reduced hospitalization costs and offering a beacon of light for payers grappling with complex, high-cost members
  • Previous navigation programs have demonstrated success at the individual practice level, but scaling these interventions has proven difficult in today's fee-for-service environment; new data suggests that independent navigation programs, deployed in collaboration with payers and providers, drive significant savings as industry moves to value-based care arrangements

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme Care, the leading value-based cancer care partner, today unveiled new research at the 2023 ASCO Quality Care Symposium highlighting significant cost savings from its comprehensive cancer care navigation and support services. In a retrospective study of patients undergoing cancer treatment, participation in Thyme Care's virtual cancer care navigation program resulted in a $594 reduction in total costs per month for navigated patients compared to a control group. This study shows that a cancer navigation program can reduce overall costs when deployed in collaboration with a health plan, and demonstrates that third-party virtual navigation can reduce overall medical costs for cancer populations. 

Cancer is one of the biggest drivers of healthcare spending, costing the United States more than $200B per year. With an aging and growing population, these expenditures will only continue to compound over time. And while a new wave of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies is making its way from the bench to the clinic, the experience of cancer care remains poor, exacerbating the physical, emotional, and financial suffering of patients and families. More than 50% of cancer patients are hospitalized during their first six months of chemotherapy treatment. Although numerous studies have shown that care navigation enhances the patient experience and reduces costly and unnecessary hospitalizations, they have been largely focused within single institutions or operated by a health system. By contrast, Thyme Care's research was conducted at the health plan level, and demonstrates that an external third party navigator, operating in a virtual-only context, can drive significant savings outside of, and beyond, single-practice settings.

"This research serves as a powerful affirmation of the impactful strides we're making at Thyme Care to transform the cancer care experience and unify the oncology ecosystem,"  said Dr. Bobby Green, co-founder, chief medical officer, and president of Thyme Care. "It also stands as a testament to the transformative potential of an independent, virtual navigator like Thyme Care to deliver substantial savings to payers, across a diverse spectrum of healthcare providers, be it community oncology practices, academic medical centers, or other health systems."

In collaboration with a large Medicare Advantage health plan, Thyme Care launched a scalable, independent virtual care navigation program designed to reduce total cost of care for the health plan's cancer population. Enrolled members engaged with the Thyme Care Care Team, staffed by oncology nurses and lay navigators. Backed by Thyme Care's purpose built care management platform, Thyme Box, the Care Team helped address a range of clinical and non-clinical concerns that members were confronting, including:

  • Symptom management beyond the clinic: Both proactive and reactive engagement with Thyme Care's oncology-trained Care Team enabled navigated members to address cancer and chemo-related side effects outside of the four walls of the clinic and reduce unnecessary hospitalizations.
  • Fragmented care: By helping members navigate the complexities of the healthcare system, including gaining timely access to an oncologist, scheduling appointments, coordinating care between specialists, navigated members received enhanced care coordination that reduced the potential for gaps or barriers to care.
  • Lack of access to social services: Navigated members were connected to resources related to social determinants of health, including financial assistance (49%), food insecurity (28%), and transportation access (20%), education and support services related to side effects (49%) and treatment and diagnosis (25%).

Thyme Care's proactive, patient-centric approach to cancer care was responsible for reducing total cost of care per patient by $594 PMPM relative to control participants who did not participate in the program. The majority of these savings were attributed to a $421 reduction in inpatient hospitalization-related spending. There were also statistically significant reductions in laboratory spend ($40) and radiation treatment ($110) in the navigated cohort. To compare costs, researchers used a difference-in-differences approach that compared navigated members to a control group over a three month period, matched on medium/high acuity.

"As a medical oncologist I know how important it is to deliver whole-person care beyond the clinic, in a way that is scalable and does not add undue financial or administrative burden on the patient or practice," said Dr. Samyukta Mullangi, medical oncology director at Thyme Care. "This research underscores the profound impact of independent navigators, deployed in collaboration with payers and providers, to drive remarkable health and financial returns."

Contact
Kimberly Dreisinger
Thyme Care Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Thyme Care

Also from this source

Thyme Care Secures $60M Series B to Scale Cancer Care Beyond the Clinic

Thyme Care Secures $60M Series B to Scale Cancer Care Beyond the Clinic

Thyme Care, the leading value-based cancer care partner, today announced a $60M Series B fundraise co-led by Town Hall Ventures and Foresite Capital, ...
Thyme Care Joins CancerX Innovation Accelerator as Founding Member to Ignite Cancer Moonshot

Thyme Care Joins CancerX Innovation Accelerator as Founding Member to Ignite Cancer Moonshot

Thyme Care, a value-based oncology platform transforming the care experience for people diagnosed with cancer, today announced it is joining CancerX, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.