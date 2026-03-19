New Data Shows Urban Peak's Trauma-Informed, Integrated Campus Helps Youth Exit Homelessness Three Times Faster Than Historical Averages

Urban Peak ends churn of youth homelessness with The Mothership facility

DENVER, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a deepening affordable housing crisis, in which an estimated 4.2 million youth experience homelessness annually , Denver-based Urban Peak is releasing independent data confirming its new, innovative approach is a transformative solution to an increasingly complex issue. The findings show The Mothership, Urban Peak's new trauma-informed, integrated campus, enables youth experiencing homelessness to achieve positive, permanent housing three times faster than historical averages, demonstrating a scalable and broadly applicable solution to one of the country's most persistent social challenges.

The new report from independent data evaluation firm QREM confirms Urban Peak has drastically altered outcomes for youth served at The Mothership during its first year of operation:

Ending the Cycle : Youth are reaching positive, permanent housing outcomes three times faster than historical averages at Urban Peak.

: Youth are reaching positive, permanent housing outcomes three times faster than historical averages at Urban Peak. Rapid De-escalation : Young peoples' basic needs, including safety, food and hygiene, are being met four times faster—dropping from four months to one month, allowing them to more quickly focus on long-term self-sufficiency.

: Young peoples' basic needs, including safety, food and hygiene, are being met four times faster—dropping from four months to one month, allowing them to more quickly focus on long-term self-sufficiency. Access to Opportunity: Engagement with education, employment and permanent housing services is happening 47% faster than in the years prior to The Mothership opening.

Youth who successfully exit Urban Peak's services follow a typical pattern. At The Mothership, youth experiencing homelessness moved through these steps at an earlier age and more quickly than before the Mothership opened:

Address well-being needs (e.g., shelter, food, hygiene) Establish permanent connections (case management) Receive education and employment support Assist with finding housing or another exit from Urban Peak's services

Half of all chronically homeless adults first experienced homelessness before age 25 . By intervening efficiently during this critical developmental window, Urban Peak is meeting the needs of youth more effectively and disrupting the intergenerational cycle of homelessness and housing instability. The cost per unduplicated youth at The Mothership in Fiscal Year 2025 was $7,812.

"Extended periods of homelessness for youth cause compounding issues, including setbacks in brain development, education, medical and mental health care, and increased risk of trauma, human trafficking, and substance misuse. These factors hinder the ability to become stable and self-sufficient adults. Long stints of homelessness cause irrevocable harm," says Christina Carlson, CEO of Urban Peak. "This data shows that youth at The Mothership are getting their basic needs met faster, which allows them to work on other key supports, such as education, employment and sustainable housing to create long-term stability and self-sufficiency. The building design, paired with wrap-around services, has revolutionized how we do our work, and the outcomes speak for themselves."

Urban Peak, which was founded more than 35 years ago as a grassroots response to youth homelessness, partnered with Shopworks Architecture and researchers from the University of Denver's Center for Housing and Homelessness Research to create The Mothership model, which opened in August 2024. The result is a fully integrated environment that is not a traditional shelter or program, but rather, a comprehensive ecosystem of services and support designed to meet the distinct developmental needs of youth ages 12 to 24 experiencing homelessness.

Unlike traditional facilities, The Mothership was built on the premise that the physical environment is akin to a first responder in the recovery process. Leveraging trauma-informed design to create spaces that provide a sense of safety, respect, community and dignity, the campus combines a 24/7 emergency shelter, transitional housing, strengths-based case management, year-round day services (including meals, showers, storage, laundry and recreation spaces), medical and behavioral health clinics, education and employment support, and creative therapeutic spaces—all under one roof.

"Homelessness is a complex issue. It's about so much more than getting people off the streets and into a shelter. If congregate beds were the answer, these problems would have been solved decades ago," says Chad Holtzinger, architect and president of Shopworks Architecture. "The real question we should be asking is, 'How can we create an ecosystem that helps youth experiencing homelessness build self-determined, fulfilled lives?' Environments like The Mothership are the answer to this important question."

The full report, The Mothership: Speeding Up the Path to Housing and Stability, can be found here .

Study Methodology

The study was conducted by QREM beginning in August 2024. It analyzed data provided by Urban Peak that reflected 2,589 individuals who began working with Urban Peak between January 1, 2017, and June 30, 2025. The data included dates of services from Urban Peak, types of services received, case management entries about specific types of goals or services the youth might be interested in, and entry and exit screening information. QREM also analyzed data provided by youth at Urban Peak between February and August 2025.

About Urban Peak

Urban Peak, a Denver-based non-profit organization, ignites the potential in youth to exit homelessness and create self-determined, fulfilled lives. To move from homelessness to safety and stability, youth require intensive, strengths-based case management; access to physical, mental and behavioral health care; education and employment opportunities; 24/7 crisis support; and a place to call home. Urban Peak provides a full convergence of services solely focused on youth ages 12 through 24 who are experiencing homelessness. Learn more at https://www.urbanpeak.org.

About Shopworks Architecture

Shopworks Architecture was founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2012, with the intention of creating life-affirming spaces through life-affirming processes. Today, Shopworks' portfolio is largely comprised of affordable and supportive housing developments along with shelters and social service settings. Our firm continues to partner with community members across the country in the cocreation of environments that seek to honor the dignity and daily realities of human life. A critical and evolving component of our design process has centered on the exploration of trauma-informed and dignified design practices. In-house, and with partners from other firms and institutions, we began studying these practices, seeking input from individuals with lived experience to directly inform how the built environment can serve and sustain or hinder and harm occupants. We continue to test and iterate on these ideas as a team and, importantly, as part of a global community of research and practice.

SOURCE Urban Peak