New Data Shows White Claw Losing On-Premise Market Share of Hard Seltzers

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis of on-premise hard seltzer data from Backbar, the largest alcohol inventory management platform for restaurants and bars, shows that White Claw is down 15.4 share points in the first two quarters of 2021. Backbar, which is used by over 10,000 businesses to streamline beverage operations, analyzed data on inventory market share for the hard seltzer segment. In 2020, White Claw products accounted for 60.4% of the hard seltzers in on-premise accounts. Data from June 2021 shows White Claw's market share dropped to 45% of all hard seltzers.

Hard seltzer trends for 2021, including product, brand, and flavor market share.

White Claw Hard Seltzer products still dominate the on-premise sector, with White Claw Black Cherry (13.2%) and White Claw Mango (9.22%) making up the top two products in market share. White Claw Natural Lime (3.46%), White Claw Raspberry (3.33%) and White Claw Ruby Grapefruit (3.33%) all fall within the top 10 products by share.

The top five hard seltzer brands in Backbar are White Claw (45%), Truly (17.4%), High Noon Spirits Company (10.4%), Bud Light Seltzer (10%), and Bon & Viv (1.28%). High Noon saw the largest gain of share points year-over-year, growing by 6.3 points in the first six months of 2021.

Backbar data shows that High Noon and Truly's market gain has been driven by new, innovative product releases. Truly's growth has come through its Lemonade product line, led by its Strawberry Lemonade offering and successful launch of its Punch line of products. High Noon's tropical flavors (Pineapple and Watermelon) drove its growth, appealing to bar operators and consumers with the seltzer's brand position of "real vodka + real fruit juice."

The citrus flavor segment has experienced a steady decline in popularity since 2019. Though White Claw Natural Lime is the third most represented product in market share, its lost 8.3 share points since 2019. The decline of citrus flavor is seen across the entire hard seltzer category. The Lime flavor category as a whole, dropped from 15% (2019) to. 7.5% (2021) while Grapefruit has fallen from 15% (2019) to 6.6% (2021).

Download the full On-premise Hard Seltzer Report here to see the latest analysis by product, brand and flavor profile.

