New Data Supports COOLIEF* Cooled Radiofrequency to be Effective in Relieving Chronic Knee Pain

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced publication acceptance from a large retrospective study demonstrating long-term clinical effectiveness of COOLIEF* Cooled Radiofrequency (RF) for patients suffering from chronic osteoarthritic knee pain in a diverse patient population.

The study, published in Pain Physician, was a retrospective assessment of the long-term effectiveness of cooled radiofrequency ablation (CRFA) using COOLIEF* Cooled RF in 183 patients following standard of care at a single-site pain practice. Results showed that after CRFA, 65 percent of patients reported more than 50 percent pain relief lasting a mean of 12.5 months (0-35 months; median 12 months). Patients showed an average reduction in Visual Analog Scale (VAS) pain scores from 8.5 cm to 4.2 cm after CRFA and 26 patients (14 percent) reported having no pain at all following the procedure.

The assessment was conducted by Leonardo Kapural, M.D., Ph.D., pain physician at the Carolinas Pain Institute and Center for Clinical Research, and professor of Anesthesiology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Dr. Kapural specializes in innovative pain treatments and has relied on COOLIEF* Cooled RF to treat and manage chronic pain conditions in patients for the last 10 years. "The evidence in the study reinforces previous studies demonstrating that COOLIEF* Cooled RF consistently offers long-term pain relief for chronic knee pain patients in a real-world setting," Dr. Kapural said. "Collectively, the data further suggests that COOLIEF* Cooled RF should be considered the standard of care for those suffering from chronic OA knee pain."

"Approximately 100 million U.S. adults—more than the number affected by heart disease, diabetes, and cancer combined—suffer from chronic pain conditions," said Justin T. Martin, global marketing director, interventional pain management at Avanos. "While there continues to be positive momentum in the emergence of new non-opioid, non-surgical products to treat chronic conditions such as OA knee pain, this data reaffirms COOLIEF* Cooled RF as an effective solution as it decreases chronic pain, improves quality of life and delivers a high degree of treatment satisfaction in patients with chronic knee pain."

For more information about COOLIEF* Cooled Radiofrequency for the management of chronic pain, visit avanospainmanagement.com.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries.

For more information, visit avanos.com.

SOURCE Avanos Medical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avanos.com

