New Data: Three Outages and Customers Will Look Elsewhere

Three in five consumers would consider switching after the third service outage, Xurrent survey finds

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xurrent, the service and operations management platform for corporate IT teams and enterprise MSPs, announced new research revealing that 60% of customers will actively look for an alternative provider after just three service outages. For enterprise IT organizations and managed service providers, this growing intolerance means the margin for error has evaporated.

Because damaged trust directly threatens retention, repeat outages must be treated as more than operational problems. Whether the issue is an unreliable app, unavailable website, dropped internet connection or interrupted digital service, every recurring disruption creates a clear renewal, revenue and reputation risk. With customer frustration already a critical factor, service providers must treat these disruptions as a serious warning sign that relationships are in jeopardy.

"The era of celebrating fast ticket fixes while systems keep breaking is officially over," said Brian Wenngatz, CEO of Xurrent. "Customers don't care if you closed a support ticket in record time when the exact same system crashes again next week. Treating symptoms while ignoring the root cause is a fast track to lost revenue. Service leaders must stop managing incidents in isolation and start finding permanent resolutions across their entire operation."

"Here we go again" – Lost Trust Pushes Customers to Competitors

The data shows a shift from technical impatience to emotional fatigue. Recurring downtime is no longer viewed as an isolated technical glitch. Instead, it is experienced as a breach of trust. The survey found that repeat disruptions trigger a "here we go again" response that compounds over time, making customers much more likely to consider the competition.

The research also exposed where customer expectations are shifting fastest:

65% of Gen Z respondents want immediate, automated responses during an outage, compared to 48% of the general population.

One quarter of Gen Z respondents state they lose trust fastest when a company fails to provide updates during an outage, while only 18% of Baby Boomers shared this sentiment.

This impatience carries significant business risk as Gen Z gains influence in the workforce and buyer landscape, with their global spending power projected to reach $12 trillion by 2030.

Across all demographics, 30% of respondents reported receiving zero useful information during their last service disruption, while 34% had to go hunting for updates themselves.

"To prevent these recurring disruptions, organizations need to break down the walls between infrastructure, service and customer-facing teams," Wenngatz added. "This requires connected workflows, automated communication and better visibility into repeat incidents, so teams can identify root causes and fix them before the next outage damages customer relationships beyond repair."

For more information about Xurrent's solutions for next-generation IT Service Management, visit www.xurrent.com.

Survey Methodology

Dynata conducted the survey in Spring 2026. The results included 1,000 online responses from adults aged 25+ across the United States.

About Xurrent

Xurrent™ is the AI-powered service and operations management platform helping modern enterprises reach new levels of productivity and performance. Built for today's digital landscape, Xurrent unifies workflows, dismantles silos, and drives intelligent collaboration across teams. Prioritizing meaningful impact over operational complexity, Xurrent gives service leaders the clarity and tools to solve problems faster and improve how work gets done. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Xurrent supports forward-thinking enterprises around the world. Learn more at www.xurrent.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Xurrent