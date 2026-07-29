Xurrent Recognized in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms

Xurrent helps mid-size enterprises deploy mature service management without the cost and complexity of legacy platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xurrent, the AI-powered service and operations management platform for corporate IT teams and enterprise MSPs, today announced its first-time recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms. Gartner evaluated 16 vendors for the report. Xurrent's recognition comes as the company continues to expand its platform and grow its base of mid-size enterprise IT organizations.

"To us, being named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant marks an important recognition for Xurrent," said Brian Wenngatz, CEO of Xurrent. "We've architected Xurrent for a market moving toward greater automation, agentic productivity and faster platform innovation. Mid-size enterprises are often trapped between underpowered help desk tools and legacy platforms that require a large operational budget, heavy customization and an army of consultants just to keep the platform running."

Xurrent believes the Gartner recognition brings greater visibility to its approach to serving organizations long underserved by both lightweight tools and complex legacy platforms.

Enterprise-Grade ITSM Without Enterprise-Scale Overhead

Xurrent is designed for mid-size enterprises. That focus drives the platform's design, emphasizing simple configuration so internal IT teams can adapt workflows on their own rather than relying on expensive consulting engagements to manage the platform.

Artificial intelligence is woven directly into the core platform. Teams can automate routine tasks, surface instant context and speed up service delivery without managing a fragmented stack of third-party AI tools or paying premium add-on fees. Because Xurrent owns and develops its technology stack end-to-end, these intelligent capabilities evolve natively alongside the platform, eliminating third-party software dependencies.

"Xurrent was clearly designed for organizations like ours, with the training, integrations, and support included as part of the platform," said Mike Rossi, Senior IT Manager, Service Management at Fiskars Group. "That means our own people know how to get value from it and can run it themselves. We got everything we expected from an enterprise platform and none of the resource and operational overhead that typically comes with it."

Continuous Innovation Without Disruptive Upgrades

Major upgrades of traditional ITSM software can require months of testing, additional budget and configuration work, and also create an operational burden that slows down IT teams. Xurrent addresses this challenge through a continuous delivery model. Updates are deployed weekly across all environments without service disruption, with automated validation of reports, integrations and custom forms.

"Software should serve the outcome of the business, not introduce a permanent administrative tax," said Phil Christianson, Chief Product Officer at Xurrent. "We deliver updates every week, allowing customers to continuously adopt modern service management capabilities without the friction of lengthy upgrade cycles. Our enterprise-grade, native platform has AI woven into the fabric and is built for organizations that need mature capabilities without unnecessary complexity."

Together, these capabilities reflect the company's focus on helping mid-size enterprises and enterprise MSPs run mature, reliable service operations using a platform their internal teams can realistically manage.

To learn more about Xurrent and its approach to enterprise service management, visit xurrent.com.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms, 27 July 2026, by Rich Doheny, Ankita Hundal, Jen Lichucki.

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About Xurrent

Xurrent™ is the AI-powered service and operations management platform helping modern enterprises reach new levels of productivity and performance. Built for today's digital landscape, Xurrent unifies workflows, dismantles silos, and drives intelligent collaboration across teams. Prioritizing meaningful impact over operational complexity, Xurrent gives service leaders the clarity and tools to solve problems faster and improve how work gets done. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Xurrent supports forward-thinking enterprises around the world. Learn more at www.xurrent.com.

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