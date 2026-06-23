Xurrent Launches Built-In iPaaS to Close the AI ROI Gap

The new integration platform is built in-house and included in every Xurrent subscription, giving AI agents the systems access they need to act, not just advise.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xurrent, the AI-powered service and operations management platform for corporate IT teams and enterprise MSPs, today launched Xurrent iPaaS, a built-in integration platform included in every Xurrent subscription at no additional cost. The platform enables customers to create and manage integrations across systems directly within Xurrent, without relying on third-party tools, separate products or custom development.

AI agents deliver value when they are connected to the systems where work happens. Without those connections, they remain advisory rather than operational. Today, most enterprises still deploy AI tools that sit alongside their workflows instead of embedding them directly into execution, which limits measurable ROI. In fact, an analysis of 847 enterprise AI deployments published by Harvard Business Review found that tools running alongside existing workflows fail at six times the rate of tools built directly into the work.

"Integration is the connective tissue that turns AI from advice into action," said Brian Wenngatz, CEO of Xurrent. "Without it, an AI agent is an expensive demo with nothing to act on. We built our iPaaS so every agent in Xurrent can reach the systems where work actually happens and do something about it, not just make recommendations."

Xurrent iPaaS was purpose-built for the agentic era of ITSM. It treats incidents, change requests, service catalogs and CMDB records as first-class objects rather than generic data. Customers start from pre-built solutions and customize them to fit their own workflows, as no integration is truly one-size-fits-all.

In practice, when a critical system starts to fail, Xurrent can open the incident, alert the right people, and bring Sera AI agents into investigation before an engineer joins the call. If external systems need to be brought in, that can happen through the iPaaS layer.

Key capabilities include:

Connecting Xurrent to systems such as ServiceNow, Jira, Okta, ClickUp, Google Drive, and other enterprise tools

Automating workflows including account provisioning, access management, and incident routing

Enriching incident response with CMDB data and cross-system context

Syncing work between ITSM and development tools without manual reconciliation

Managing integrations directly within Xurrent without external iPaaS platforms or custom code

The launch sets Xurrent apart from the three approaches that dominate ITSM integration today. Most ITSM vendors rent a general-purpose iPaaS, embedding it under their own brand and charging on task or recipe consumption. A few license integration as a separate product, with its own skill set and sales cycle. The rest ship a fixed library of hand-coded integrations and leave customers to file a feature request whenever their needs differ. Xurrent took the longer path: one platform, one roadmap, one vendor, with the iPaaS included at no extra cost.

"Most vendors resell a generic integration platform and send customers a second bill to use it," said Phil Christianson, Chief Product Officer at Xurrent. "Ours is native to Xurrent and purpose-built for ITSM, so it treats incidents, changes, and service requests as first-class work rather than generic data and customers do not foot the bill for it separately."

Xurrent is also developing an AI-powered integration builder that will soon allow customers to create integrations by describing what they want in natural language.

Xurrent iPaaS is available now, with general availability for the full customer base beginning July 1, 2026. To learn more about supporting AI action and automating enterprise workflows, visit xurrent.com/ipaas.

About Xurrent

Xurrent™ is the AI-powered service and operations management platform helping modern enterprises reach new levels of productivity and performance. Built for today's digital landscape, Xurrent unifies workflows, dismantles silos, and drives intelligent collaboration across teams. Prioritizing meaningful impact over operational complexity, Xurrent gives service leaders the clarity and tools to solve problems faster and improve how work gets done. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Xurrent supports forward-thinking enterprises around the world. Learn more at www.xurrent.com.

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SOURCE Xurrent