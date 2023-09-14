New Data Uncovers Increase in Addiction Prevalence in the Northern Virginia Area

As stigma and fear of judgment keep those in addiction from seeking care, Inova Health System urges the community to Act on Addiction

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inova released new data as part of the fifth year of its Act on Addiction campaign, showing that more than 32% of adults in Northern Virginia have a family member or friend experiencing the disease of addiction. This is a notable increase from a 2021 survey that showed 25% of local adults reported knowing someone hospitalized due to alcohol use or drug overdose. Timed to National Addiction Awareness Month, the campaign strives to create a dialogue around the disease of addiction, the stigma around speaking out and seeking treatment, and the impact addiction has on the community.

Inova's campaign comes at a time of increased opioid deaths in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Between 2001 and 2021, the death rate due to opioid overdose in VA increased from 7 per 100,000 to 26 per 100,000. The results of this year's Act on Addiction survey underscore the presence of addiction among the younger generations in our community. According to the survey, a higher percentage of Millennial (39%), Gen X (38%) and Gen Z (32%) respondents, as compared with Baby Boomers (19%), reported having a family member or friend with addiction.

While most local adults (95%) feel they know where to turn for help when assisting a friend or family member with addiction, stigma and fear of judgment continue to prevent important conversations from happening. In fact, fear of family (59%) and friends (53%) finding out about an addiction are believed to be top deterrents for those experiencing addiction from seeking care or treatment, a more than 30% increase since 2022. What's more, nearly a quarter of local adults would feel uncomfortable engaging with a family member or a friend who is dealing with addiction.

"Addiction is a disease that affects people from all walks of life, and impacts not only their health, and their families and friends, but our community as a whole," said Dr. Zeina Saliba, MD, Chief, Addiction Services Division, Inova Health System. "There is hope for people with addiction. Through the Act on Addiction campaign, we remain dedicated to helping those experiencing addiction, and their loved ones, understand what resources and treatment options are available."

First launched in 2019, the Act on Addiction campaign was created as part of a $16 million gift from the Hitt family to the Inova Health Foundation to provide more resources for those dealing with addiction and to drive a community dialogue around the issue within the Northern Virginia area. This year, the campaign is focused on equipping family, friends and others with the resources and knowledge they need to offer support to those they know and love who are experiencing addiction. The campaign remains dedicated to continuing the community conversation about addiction.

"The disease of addiction doesn't just impact individuals – it touches family members, friends and whole communities," said Tracy Hitt Millar, daughter of Joan and Russell Hitt. "Inova's latest survey shows that our neighbors in the Northern Virginia community are no exception. That's why we're proud to support the Act on Addiction campaign to help raise awareness, stop the stigma and provide resources to our community."

Whether for yourself, a loved one, a friend or a neighbor, you have the power to Act on Addiction Now. For more information about Act on Addiction, visit www.ActOnAddictionNow.org .

About Inova

Inova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider. Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare – every time, every touch – to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve. Inova's 22,000 team members provide more than 2 million patient visits each year through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services, and destination institutes.

Inova's five hospitals are consistently recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, U.S. News & World Report, and The Leapfrog Group for excellence in healthcare. Inova is home to Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,926 licensed beds. More information about Inova can be found at inova.org.

