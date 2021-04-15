New Data Unearth Inequalities in Youth Employment Exacerbated by the COVID-19 Pandemic

"Youth often work in industries hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis, such as food service and hospitality. As a result, young people, especially BIPOC youth, are particularly susceptible to the economic impacts of the pandemic," said Mathematica's Hande Inanc. "The economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing inequality, which is why continuing to monitor youth unemployment closely will be important for creating equitable opportunities and well-paying jobs for youth moving forward."

"Employment provides youth essential opportunities to learn new job skills and expand their networks. Prolonged periods of unemployment can lead to long-lasting adverse outcomes, including lower earnings and increased risk of unemployment later in life. The pandemic impacts may further exacerbate the economic divide between BIPOC youth and their white peers for years to come," added Tyra A. Mariani, president of the Schultz Family Foundation. "Partnering with a leading research organization like Mathematica allows us—and others working on issues of economic mobility—to leverage these data to focus our efforts on creating equitable access to opportunity for those most in need, so all young people can reach higher heights."

Key learnings from the report include:

Beginning in May and continuing through September 2020, the economy recovered partially as some businesses re-opened and others brought back employees into seasonal jobs. During this time, unemployment declined particularly among white male youth. Among Black male youth, Asian American male and female youth, and Hispanic male and female youth, unemployment remained around 20 percent until September. After the summer, the recovery slowed down as some businesses permanently closed. In March 2021—12 months after the outbreak—youth unemployment was at 11 percent, 3 percentage points higher than it was before the pandemic, and remained higher among Black and Hispanic youth.

Youth unemployment returned to pre-pandemic levels in many states and metropolitan areas by the end of 2020. However, youth unemployment rates in six states—Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Washington—remained at least 5 percentage points higher than before the pandemic. Youth unemployment fell in most metropolitan areas during the second half of the year except in Honolulu, New York City, Providence, and Miami. By the end of 2020, the metropolitan areas with the highest youth unemployment were San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Las Vegas, Providence, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Miami.

To further highlight the impacts of COVID-19 on youth employment and bring these numbers to life, Mathematica created powerful data visualizations to put these numbers in the context of the Great Recession and highlight the impacts and inequities during the recovery. Having the ability to see, digest, and interpret the data can guide resources to enable equitable economic recovery. Equipped with this information, policymakers, foundations, and other key stakeholders that invest in programs for youth might consider allocating resources to the country's hardest-hit communities.

View the report.

