New Database Monitoring Facility Acts on Changes in Real-Time

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Routines International ( www.iri.com ), better known as IRI, The CoSort Company, has added real-time database change data capture functionality to its Voracity data management platform. New "IRI Ripcurrent" wizards in the IRI Workbench GUI for Voracity monitor MS SQL, MySQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL database activity logs for changes to the data or schema and trigger incremental data replication (refresh), rule-based PII masking, or notification jobs.

Representation of real-time data replication and consistent data masking applied to changed data in relational databases using the IRI Ripcurrent module in the IRI Voracity data management platform. Sample on-screen alert from IRI Ripcurrent notifying that a particular database table structure has been changed, so that appropriate action can be taken immediately.

According to IRI engineer Devon Kozenieski, "Stored transactional data in every industry is constantly being generated and updated. Database tables can be refreshed with new data from applications or events in intervals as frequent as a fraction of a second. We developed Ripcurrent to monitor, move, and process DB data that changes so our users could address these requirements in real-time."

How Ripcurrent Works

Ripcurrent integrates with Debezium to track changes to data in, or the structure of, MySQL, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and Oracle database tables, and automatically run the core IRI data processing program SortCL to take action on the inserted, updated, or deleted rows. This interactive system can keep a set of equivalent targets (usually in a lower/test environment) in sync with source tables, and optionally apply consistent field-level transforms (like masking) to the data.

Real-Time Data Replication

Ripcurrent can monitor and react to the insertion, deletion, or update of any rows in the source database by replicating that data to target tables in another instance of the same, or any other, relational database.

Incremental Data Masking

The data refresh capability above can be augmented with the classification and masking of sensitive data in transit to file or database targets. When data in the source table is inserted or updated, it is moved and masked in real-time to the designated target table. When data in the source table is deleted, the same row(s) will be deleted in the (different) target table.

DB Structure Change Alerts

Ripcurrent also monitors change events involving structural changes in a DB schema (such as adding a new column to a table) and records them to a log file. A separate program can then monitor this log file for new events, and then issue an alert or otherwise take a specified action.

IRI has published a series of related articles in its blog which cover these topics with detailed examples.

