New Database Offers In-Depth Analysis of Germany's Data Center Facilities

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Excel-based product offers a detailed analysis of the German data center market, providing valuable insights into existing and upcoming data center facilities across the country.

Key Highlights of the Database:

  1. Existing Data Centers: The database offers a thorough analysis of 140 existing data centers, including details on location, operator/owner, white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity, year of operations, design standards, and more.

  2. Upcoming Data Centers: It covers 30 upcoming data centers, providing information on location, investor, white-floor area, IT load capacity, investment figures, and project status.

  3. Investors/Operators Covered: The database includes a wide range of investors and operators, such as NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, and many more.

  4. Market Insights: The database highlights key market insights, including the prominence of Frankfurt as the primary data center hub in Germany and the major operators contributing to the IT load capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • In Germany, Frankfurt, being the major location, is the primary data center hub in Germany, with more than 40 existing third-party data centers.
  • Frankfurt is the major data center hub in Germany. The majority of the data center facilities are in this city.
  • The Top 3 operators, NTT, Equinix, and Digital Reality, contribute to over 50% of the existing IT Load Capacity in the Germany Data Center Market.
  • Regarding geography, Frankfurt accounts for more than 60% of the rack capacity in the Germany Data Center Market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (140 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, Colt Data Centre Services, Global Switch, Telehouse, Hetzner Online, Penta Infra, Noris Network, Iron Mountain, SpaceNet Data Center, Lumen Technologies (Level 3/CenturyLink), ITENOS, Data Center One, China Mobile, Telemaxx, IP Exchange (q.beyong), Carrier Colo, MK NETZDIENSTE, Pfalzkom, envia TEL, DARZ, PYUR (HL KOMM), DOKOM 21, FirstColo, PlusServer, TMR Telekommunikation, EdgeConneX, IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg), TWLKOM, EMC HostCo, GTT (interoute), NET-BUILD, STACKIT, ratiokontakt, GRASS-MERKUR, Contabo, Planet IC, Trusted-Colo, SpeedBone, Comarch, Artfiles, Centron, 3U Telecom, EVF Data Center, ISPpro Internet, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, Maincubes, NewTelco, Yondr, P3, Damac Data Centers, Green Mountain-KMW, Data Castle.

The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database offers valuable information for industry professionals looking to explore the data center landscape in Germany and make informed decisions about investments, expansions, or partnerships.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjef0k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Table Top Games Market Report 2023: A $37 Billion Market by 2028

Global Table Top Games Market Report 2023: A $37 Billion Market by 2028

The "Global Table Top Games Market: Trends and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global table top...
Global Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2023 - 2030, Featuring Profiles of Conkin Surgical Instruments, CONMED, CooperSurgical, LSI Solutions and More

Global Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2023 - 2030, Featuring Profiles of Conkin Surgical Instruments, CONMED, CooperSurgical, LSI Solutions and More

The "Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Total Laparoscopy Hysterectomy, Laparoscopic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.