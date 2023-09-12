New Dating App, Lease My Love, Promises More Serious Candidates and Possibility for Long-Term Commitments via Vigorous Guidelines and Accountability Measures

News provided by

Lease My Love

12 Sep, 2023, 08:34 ET

Lease My Love is creating a community of people that value and respect each other's time, energy, and money by offering unique features such as scheduled dates and dating credits.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparing to launch a revolutionary new dating application in September 2023, Lease My Love aims to address the common frustrations candidates experience when looking for a potential life partner online while also providing a safe space that encourages transparency.

Continue Reading
Lease My Love
Lease My Love
No Date, Get Paid!
No Date, Get Paid!

Changing the landscape and the mindset of online dating and creating a more conventional feel, Founder Trevor Ngalla is focused on combating the issues of unserious and ill-intended individuals, eliminating likes, swipes, and other distractions typical of dating sites, and motivating them to get off the couch and into the dating scene. Ngalla has also developed strategies to help prevent ghosting and choice overload to help foster more meaningful connections.

"Our goal at Lease My Love is to establish a fun, safe, and user-friendly app that offers fewer distractions for those serious about developing real relationships," explains Ngalla. "What makes our platform unique is that users are more intentional in their searches, guaranteeing more serious-minded, consistent candidates."

Emphasizing the importance of valuing and respecting one another's time, energy, and money, Lease My Love has implemented various helpful tools to ensure accountability. Users must schedule their dates in advance and adhere to a two-week commitment period from the initial date of acceptance. They are also required to complete the "Rate Your Date" portion of the date online within 24 hours of the date ending. Adding to the app's credibility, the proprietary platform offers "Date Credits" that essentially serve as insurance so that both parties follow through on their scheduled dates. They can also be tallied up and redeemed as gift cards.

The Lease My Love app has also employed various safety protocols to eliminate catfishing and ensure in-person dates go as planned. Both parties must upload a short, in-app video at their agreed-upon public meet-up location on the day of the date.

With more than 10,000 subscribers waiting to get started, Ngalla's start-up is already receiving positive feedback. The dating app's preliminary launch will appear on the Apple iOS operating system this fall in New York. It will eventually become available on Android devices and be unveiled in other major cities nationwide. After the initial kick-off, Ngalla will also offer an incentive by giving away date credits for two free dates to the first 2,000 new subscribers.

About Lease My Love:

Born out of the endless frustrations of traditional dating sites, Lease My Love was designed to add value to people's lives. Based in Cleveland, the team comprises client-focused experts driven by providing a safe and respectable online environment that pushes boundaries and helps weed out those not serious about establishing lasting relationships.

Media Contact:
Trevor Ngalla, Founder
LeaseMyLove.com
(216) 304-2022 / (216) 304-2041
[email protected]
https://leasemylove.com/

SOURCE Lease My Love

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.