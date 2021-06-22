New Dating App UnFiltered Launches, Changing How We Date Online

"Our mission is to provide a culture of transparent dating to result in serious adults who are looking for more meaningful, lasting relationships," says Co-Founder Amanda Pool. "UnFiltered is focused on real people, and uses proprietary technology to authenticate, protect and promote the users to provide safe connections."

The founders of UnFiltered set out to create this platform to filter in as much "real" as possible and allow for efficiency and transparency. To this extent there is a built in 8-point security screening process so users can feel safe building relationships on UnFiltered as the application goes to great lengths to ensure that users are who they claim to be. UnFiltered will check the user's name, email, age, phone, social media, digital footprint, face recognition, work history, and resident history to authenticate the identity and footprint of the person before assigning an UnFiltered "Verified" Seal. This minimizes the risk of deceptive identities and creates a safer environment for all using the platform.

UnFiltered combats the issues of ghosting and stalking that often occur within dating apps by including a "WhatsApp" style of communication that allows for texting, sending attachments, photos, calling and even video calls without the need to exchange personal numbers. Often when a match happens the people involved move off of the app and continue the conversations off-line. With UnFiltered the user can explore the relationship just like they normally would without feeling exposed in the process with personal contact information. Additionally, UnFiltered limits the matches so that people are more deliberate and intentional with their selections. This creates more meaningful connections with less distractions.

To round out the new dating revolution experience, UnFiltered has integrated helpful tools to allow users to move forward with the connections that they have made within the application. UnFiltered's In-App date planner matches the likes in someone's profile and recommends a place or activity that may appeal to the match. This can be anything from a sushi restaurant or a day spa in the area. The UnFiltered customer service team can suggest a date, place and time, and when accepted by the other person, it will send confirmations, update their phone scheduler and provide GPS directions on the day of the date.

UnFiltered's "Near Me" function can help make an instant connection in the app that can translate to real life in real time, right from where you are located. "Near Me" is a type of proximity matching beacon that shows you matches who are closest to you.

To further ease the stresses of dating for users, UnFiltered has aligned with Dating and Relationship Expert Rori Sassoon who will help those looking for love find their perfect match. Rori will be featured on the app and share dating advice, talk with users about the dos and don'ts of online dating, first dates, red flags, and much more. She will also host select events nationwide.

"UnFiltered was created to foster a secure community that values the ideals and principles of real love," says Dating and Relationship Expert Rori Sassoon. "With the advent of ghosting and catfishing, singles want to be able to trust an authentic, verified platform to meet real people that lead toward real love and real relationships. UnFiltered provides that sense of security and reliability."

Users will be able to unlock all these additional services through various membership levels. During the Promotional Launch Tour, UnFiltered is offering the Elite Upgrade which includes all the enhanced features for a one-time cost of $29.95 with no ongoing subscription needed. By unlocking these features UnFiltered members will find it that much easier to navigate dating and hopefully find the right one.

UnFiltered is launching their new dating App with a multi city tour including a series of launch parties to take place in 7 cities over 20 days. They will kick it off at The Empire Room in Dallas TX on June 23rd hosted by Rori Sassoon with live music by DJ Ruckus and complimentary food and beverage. Following Dallas, events will take place in Louisiana, Alabama, Atlanta, Miami, Virginia, and in the Hamptons (New York) to name a few.

UnFiltered. Real People. Real Love.

