New Dating App "When We First" Revolutionizes Swipe Culture in Time for Valentine's Day

Offers a first-to-market approach to finding the one, marrying the art of traditional matchmaking with the science of online dating

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frustrated with swiping left or right, today's singles are looking to ditch impersonal algorithms and go beyond the likes. When We First is the first dating app created by a professional matchmaker, offers something entirely different: a hybrid model that combines online dating, traditional offline matchmaking, or both—all backed by expert experience and cutting-edge technology. Launching this Valentine's Day, When We First offers singles looking for real, meaningful connections a new way to find love.

"When We First is reintroducing dating -just tap the Human Button™ to get real matchmaker support beyond the algorithm." Post this Look Beyond What Online Dating Has Become

Co-founded by professional matchmaker Sandra Hatton and wellness entrepreneur Mariel Filippone, When We First brings 15 years of dating expertise to the digital age. Being proudly female-run and mostly women-funded, the company strives to offer busy professionals and singles everywhere a first-of-its-kind blend of online dating and traditional matchmaking services.

"As a professional matchmaker, I've spent over a decade witnessing the frustrations people face with dating apps, particularly with how impersonal they've gotten," says Sandra Hatton, founder and CEO of When We First. "We built When We First to be an entirely new online dating experience designed from a true dating expert's perspective, merging the best of online dating technology with the human touch of traditional matchmaking for a more modern, effective and intentional approach to dating."

A New Era in Dating, Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a turning point for singles seeking connection in a fast-paced world, and When We First is uniquely designed to deliver personalized, curated matchmaking solutions for those tired of endless swiping. Whether users prefer a completely offline matchmaking experience, online dating, or a mix of both, the app offers a tailored approach that aligns with their goals.

What Makes When We First Different?

Flexible Dating Options: Singles can choose from online dating, offline matchmaking, or a combination of both for a hybrid approach that fits their lifestyle and budget with a freemium version in app, subscriptions starting at $59 , dating expert reviews and coaching sessions starting at $150 , and guaranteed dates with authentic matchmakers starting at $4,000 offering weekly coaching and a highly competitive value compared to other platforms in personalized matchmaking.

Singles can choose from online dating, offline matchmaking, or a combination of both for a hybrid approach that fits their lifestyle and budget with a freemium version in app, subscriptions starting at , dating expert reviews and coaching sessions starting at , and guaranteed dates with authentic matchmakers starting at offering weekly coaching and a highly competitive value compared to other platforms in personalized matchmaking. Verified Profiles: Trust is everything, and users can feel safe knowing that profiles come with photo and identity verification, meaning less wasted time, and better results.

Trust is everything, and users can feel safe knowing that profiles come with photo and identity verification, meaning less wasted time, and better results. Insights You Can Use: Data-driven online tools help users identify their most engaging profile photos and search for the standout attributes and lifestyles they share with potential matches.

Data-driven online tools help users identify their most engaging profile photos and search for the standout attributes and lifestyles they share with potential matches. The Human Button™: A revolutionary feature allowing users to connect with real-life matchmakers for personalized tips and advice, such as profile reviews and setup, 1:1 dating coaching, and curated date guarantees.

A revolutionary feature allowing users to connect with real-life matchmakers for personalized tips and advice, such as profile reviews and setup, 1:1 dating coaching, and curated date guarantees. Guaranteed Dates: The real-life matchmaking experience prioritizes offline, meaningful connections curated by professionals for a personalized and intuitive approach. Utilizing

both an internal private network, and the external dating app network aiding in match selection.

The real-life matchmaking experience prioritizes offline, meaningful connections curated by professionals for a personalized and intuitive approach. Utilizing both an internal private network, and the external dating app network aiding in match selection. Partner Marketplace: Access recommended vendors for dating photos, image consulting, styling, and more to ensure your best self is reflected in every interaction.

Find Love by Valentine's Day—Special Promotion

For singles ready to take the leap, When We First is offering up to $1,000 off matchmaking memberships through March 15th, 2025. Additionally, new users who download the app will receive complimentary access to all premium features for the first month.

"Best first date I've been on," says Shannon H., a happy client. "There's a big part of me that wants to skip to the part where I'm married and have a home with someone. But if the journey between here and there includes more dates like this one, I think it will be fun—which is a big step in the right direction!"

For more information, visit www.whenwefirst.com or download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play today. Join the conversation on Instagram at WhenWe1st, Facebook WhenWe1st, or on TikTok at @WhenWe1st.

About When We First

Leveraging 15 years of matchmaking expertise, When We First has been in development since 2023. It is the first hybrid platform offering completely offline matchmaking, online dating, or both. Founded by Sandra Hatton who was the Vice President of the largest matchmaking service in the world for over a decade, and Mariel Filippone who has spent her entire career in health and wellness, When We First integrates cutting-edge technology with personalized matchmaking to create meaningful connections. Proudly female-founded and predominately women-funded, the company is reinventing dating by combining human interaction with technology to empower singles.

Contact: Sandra Hatton

Company: When We First

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-866-645-9977

Website: www.whenwefirst.com

Look Beyond the Likes and Find Love Today

SOURCE When We First