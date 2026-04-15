New Dating App Yeet Introduces Yeeta, the First AI Dating Agent Designed to Fuel Human Interaction, Not Replace It

The post-swiping era starts now: Yeet offers a new way to connect, built around real-time interaction.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeet today officially announced the launch of its AI agent-led dating experience, powered by Yeeta, the first AI dating agent designed to join and fuel stronger conversations between users. Built around real-time human interaction, the platform introduces a new model for online dating — one where conversation comes first and decisions come second.

The New Era of AI-Led Dating From Digital Vibes to Real Connection

Swipe-based dating has become a numbers game filled with hundreds of profiles, countless matches, and too often the same outcome: ghosting, stalled conversations, and burnout, with very little real connection to show for it. Yeet is built to change that.

At the center of the experience is Yeeta, the AI dating agent facilitating live, two-person conversations inside the app. Unlike traditional AI systems that interact with one user at a time, Yeeta operates within a shared interaction between two people, interpreting both sides in real time and helping the conversation flow naturally.

Yeeta brings two compatible users together into a live conversation, so connection starts with interaction, not a split-second judgment on a profile. With Yeeta guiding the experience, users can talk first and decide if it's a match later. Connection and chemistry can be discovered in real time, bringing the experience closer to how connection happens in person.

"Dating apps gave people endless choices but barely any real connection. The system was built around swiping, not talking," said Penny Chen, Co-Founder and Marketing Head at Yeet. "We built Yeet to reverse that. In a category where AI is often used to automate or replace interaction, Yeeta is designed to spark real human connection."

Designed for Real Interaction

Core Experiences of Yeet include:

Yeeta: Yeeta is the AI system working across the full experience, from discovering compatible vibes to actively supporting live, two-person interaction. Yeeta helps open conversations, maintain momentum, and avoid awkward pauses, without ever speaking for the user or taking their place.

Yeeta is the AI system working across the full experience, from discovering compatible vibes to actively supporting live, two-person interaction. Yeeta helps open conversations, maintain momentum, and avoid awkward pauses, without ever speaking for the user or taking their place. Vibin' Chats: No endless swiping. When two compatible users are online, they're dropped directly into a live 'Vibin' Chat," removing the friction of waiting, matching, and second-guessing, and making it easier to connect in the moment.

No endless swiping. When two compatible users are online, they're dropped directly into a live 'Vibin' Chat," removing the friction of waiting, matching, and second-guessing, and making it easier to connect in the moment. No Ghosting (By Design): By encouraging people to engage when they are both present, Yeet reduces the drop-off and dead-end conversations that define today's traditional dating apps, so that users leave with either a genuine connection or a clean sense of closure.

Early Signals

Yeet is seeing strong engagement among early users, including:

80% Same Day Return: 8 out of 10 of users who complete at least one full Vibin' Chat return within the same day

8 out of 10 of users who complete at least one full Vibin' Chat return within the same day 46% higher retention among users who completed at least one Vibin' Chat vs. industry benchmarks : Once users experience a real-time interaction, they stick around.

: Once users experience a real-time interaction, they stick around. +30% increase in meaningful conversations vs. traditional dating apps

These early signals reflect the impact of designing for interaction first.

Yeet is available on the App Store and Google Play . The app is currently free, with an extended trial period as the experience continues to evolve.

About Yeet

Yeet is redefining how dating works. Instead of optimizing for matches, it is built to optimize for interaction. At the center is Yeeta, the first AI dating agent to actively join the chat, bringing compatible users into live, two-person conversations and helping them move from small talk to meaningful connection.

Vibe first. Decide later.

Media Contact

Yeet PR

[email protected]

781.250.9997

SOURCE Yeet