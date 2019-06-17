New Datto Autotask PSA Integration with Intermedia Simplifies Day-to-Day Operations for MSPs Selling the Intermedia Unite™ UCaaS Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia , a leading UCaaS and collaboration provider to MSPs and the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) they serve, today announced the integration of Datto Autotask PSA within the Intermedia Partner Portal. This new integration is just another example of Intermedia's commitment to make Intermedia Unite the easiest UCaaS solution for MSPs to sell, deploy, support, and scale.

As a PC Magazine Editor's Choice, Intermedia Unite combines a full-featured cloud PBX with web and video conferencing, team chat, file sharing and backup, and much more, with the desktop and mobile apps that allow for anytime access from virtually any device. Datto Autotask PSA is a complete IT business management platform that delivers all of the mission-critical tools needed to run an IT managed services business. It's a reliable cloud-based platform that centralizes business operations, integrates with industry-leading remote monitoring and management systems, and enables quick, data-driven decisions.

With this integration, Intermedia partners who sell Unite and utilize Autotask PSA can more efficiently manage and support their customer accounts:

Improved Invoicing and Billing – partners simply log into the Intermedia Partner Portal and, with the click of a few buttons, export their Unite customers' billing information directly to Autotask for a simplified billing management experience.

Service Ticketing – when a quality of service (QoS) incident is detected within Unite, a service ticket is automatically created within Autotask to help expedite the time from ticket open to incident resolution.

"Intermedia is always finding ways to help us operate more efficiently," said Jesse Castro, President of Smart Guys Computing, an Intermedia MSP based in Chandler, Arizona. "The Autotask PSA integration continues that trend by helping to free up many hours we spend each month on various administrative tasks to instead focus on selling and growing our business."

Said Joe Rourke, Director of Product Management, Autotask PSA at Datto, "The Intermedia Unite and Autotask integration saves time in generating customer invoices in Autotask PSA by downloading billing and usage data. Both Datto and Intermedia are focused on increasing the success of MSPs and the customers they serve with great products and services that simplify IT and deliver a better partner and customer experience. We are very excited to be partnering with Intermedia, and we look forward to watching existing and future partners benefit from this new alliance."

Mark Sher, VP of UC Product and Marketing, added, "We are always looking for opportunities to simplify the day-to-day operations of our partners and, with well over one thousand Intermedia partners currently utilizing Autotask PSA, this integration is sure to do just that. Whether it is providing our partners with reseller programs that allow them to own the entirety of the customer relationship and realize greater revenue, or delivering full marketing and sales support, 99.999% uptime SLAs, J.D. Power-certified technical assistance, or an integration with a great product like Autotask PSA, we aren't successful unless we are helping our partners to be more successful." Sher continued, "By helping partners spend far less time dealing with service, support, marketing and billing issues, they have more time to focus on what matters most, and that's selling more, winning more, and growing their businesses."

Learn more about the new Intermedia Unite with Datto Autotask PSA integration here.

About Datto

As the world's leading provider of IT solutions delivered by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business management, and file backup and sync solutions, and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of partners that provide Datto solutions to half a million businesses across more than 130 countries. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has earned hundreds of awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With global headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has international offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business cloud email provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to SMBs and the partners that serve them. More than 120,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia for greater reliability and productivity. Intermedia's broad yet tightly integrated suite of cloud applications is managed through one intuitive point of control, and Intermedia services are backed by a 99.999% uptime service level agreement (SLA). Intermedia's solutions include Intermedia UniteTM - the all-in-one business phone and communications system with integrated web and video conferencing, team chat, file sharing and backup, and much more, with the desktop and mobile apps that allow for anytime access from virtually any device. Additional Intermedia offerings include business email, office productivity apps, identity and access management, security, and archiving.

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support three years in a row – 2016, 2017, and 2018. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

