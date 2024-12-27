New Dave & Buster's in Mobile Kicks Off D&B Flag Search - Prizes Include: Gift Card and VIP Party Invite

Find the D&B Flag in the Community and Experience Dave & Buster's Mobile, AL Before It Opens!

MOBILE, Ala., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's Mobile, located at 1757 E Interstate 65 Service Road, is celebrating the opening of its new location with an opportunity for people to find Dave & Buster's flags and score incredible prizes! Using detective skills, five lucky people who find the flags hidden around Mobile will receive a ticket to Dave & Buster's Mobile's exclusive invite-only VIP Party and a $100 gift card.

The new 3,000 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include over 100 of the latest arcade games , a chef-crafted new & improved food menu , innovative drinks , and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a 40-foot "WOW" Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience. Dave & Buster's brings an exciting, dynamic, and interactive environment for friends to connect and have fun.

Leading up to opening day, the team needs the community's help to find five Dave & Buster's flags! Dave & Buster's will release two clues per day hinting to where the flags can be found on the webpage http://www.daveandbusters.com/mobilefindtheflag from Tuesday, December 31, through Saturday, January 4. One winner each day will receive an invitation to Dave & Buster's VIP event for five people and a $100 gift card. The VIP party will give attendees an exclusive first look at the new location and offer guests a chance to experience the new Dave & Buster's before it officially opens.

"We're thrilled to bring our fun 'Find the Flag' scavenger hunt to the community to offer a rewarding activity for Mobile residents to build excitement about the new opening," says General Manager Travis Hamilton. "This hands-on activity will allow community members to be the first to experience the new Dave & Buster's before anyone else."

As a token of appreciation to members of the military and first responders, Dave & Buster's provides a discount of 15% off food & non-alcoholic beverages with valid I.D. in honor of our local heroes and frontline workers.

Dave & Buster's Mobile is located at 1757 E Interstate 65 Service Road. For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com .

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 228 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 168 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 60 Main Event branded stores in 21 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

