New DDI Data Shows 49% of Emerging Leaders Struggle With Managing Conflict in the Workplace

Manager candidates' inability to clarify issues, offer support and empower team members hinders productivity and morale

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI, a global leadership company, today released new data on rising managers' competency with workplace conflict management. DDI's assessments of more than 70,000 manager candidates globally found that nearly half (49%) fail to demonstrate effective conflict management skills and only 12% show high proficiency in this area.

"With rising political tensions and growing employee distrust of leaders, workplaces are becoming more polarized," said Stephanie Neal, Director of DDI's Center for Analytics and Behavioral Research. "Conflict can have a ripple effect throughout organizations, stifling productivity, creativity and morale – and ultimately driving higher turnover. Now is the time for leaders to address the conflict management gap."

Leaders already recognize conflict management as a weakness: only 30% of leaders expressed confidence in their ability to manage conflict, according to DDI's Global Leadership Forecast 2023. DDI's simulation-based leadership assessment revealed the specific skill gaps contributing to conflict management failures among potential frontline leaders, including:

61% of manager candidates struggled with clarifying core issues. Common pitfalls include leaders assuming they have all the facts or guessing employees' motives. Conflict often stems from a lack of understanding, so it's critical that leaders proactively seek clarification before differences spiral into a dispute.

Common pitfalls include leaders assuming they have all the facts or guessing employees' motives. Conflict often stems from a lack of understanding, so it's critical that leaders proactively seek clarification before differences spiral into a dispute. 65% of manager candidates demonstrated difficulty offering support and resources to their team. Many managers fail to prepare for conflict discussions, leading to misunderstandings and inadequate support. Organizations should prioritize building leaders' emotional intelligence and empathy skills, so they're ready when a tough conversation arises.

Many managers fail to prepare for conflict discussions, leading to misunderstandings and inadequate support. Organizations should prioritize building leaders' emotional intelligence and empathy skills, so they're ready when a tough conversation arises. 60% of manager candidates had trouble empowering others. Encouraging employees to take ownership of a conflict is crucial to resolving the issue and strengthening team dynamics. Leaders need to improve their ability to ask open-ended questions and involve team members in developing a solution.

"While poorly managed conflict is a major business risk, conflict also presents an opportunity for a healthy debate, ultimately resulting in a positive change that is better because tough issues were clarified and all parties were willing to challenge their thinking," said Tacy M. Byham, Ph.D., CEO of DDI. "By helping the next generation of leaders cultivate the skills to handle conflict effectively, organizations can foster innovation and growth with more focused and aligned teams."

For additional insights – including the stages of conflict and mediation tactics – visit ddiworld.com/blog/managing-conflict-in-the-workplace.

About DDI

DDI is a global leadership consulting firm that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional leaders. From first-time managers to C-suite executives, DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades of research and experience in the science of leadership, DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information, visit ddiworld.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE DDI