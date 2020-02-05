New Dealer.com Digital Storefront Solutions Deliver Competitive Edge for Dealers at 2020 NADA

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer.com, a leading automotive industry end-to-end digital marketing solution, announces new enhancements to its digital storefront during the runway to the 2020 NADA Show. The company's latest offering harnesses Cox Automotive data – the largest collection of automotive shopping behavior insights available – to ensure dealers have the tools necessary to deliver unrivaled consumer experiences, forging the shortest and most personalized path to customer engagement and dealership growth.

With brands from all categories bombarding shoppers, there has never been a more critical time for dealers to capture consumer mindshare by delivering tailored experiences that capitalize on available intelligence and technology. The industry is at an inflection point; to remain relevant and competitive, dealers must prepare themselves for the ride.

Through new leading-edge capabilities designed to bring ease and efficiency for the consumer wherever they are in the buying process, Dealer.com's digital storefront experience tailors every interaction based on individual consumer demands. This level of personalization gives dealers the ability to build stronger customer relationships to help ensure enduring growth in a volatile consumer climate. The progressive site architecture is built for speed, security and flexibility to serve dealers today and well into the future. Beyond technology, Dealer.com's team of experts use their years of experience to guide and develop a digital strategy that brings in buyers.

"The combination of Dealer.com's new end-to-end technologies and services powered by Cox Automotive data insights are invaluable resources for dealers, providing car buyers with the most dynamic, efficient and personalized online shopping experience available," said Wayne Pastore, vice president and general manager of Dealer.com. "With our new technology as the industry benchmark for dealership website experiences, dealers can meet the evolving high demands and shopping preferences of their customers, ultimately taking their sales success to new heights."

Dealer.com enhancements for 2020 include:

Reputation Management offers coordinated consumer review and response management, including Google My Business review optimization, that reinforces a dealer's customer service commitment online, strengthens local SEO, and turns every customer interaction into a selling tool. Auto dealership reviews influence more than half of consumers 1 . The Reputation Management solution allows dealers to proactively monitor and respond to all ratings and reviews – increasing review volume – to drive higher Consumer Satisfaction Index (CSI) scores, increased consumer engagement and shopper loyalty.

offers coordinated consumer review and response management, including Google My Business review optimization, that reinforces a dealer's customer service commitment online, strengthens local SEO, and turns every customer interaction into a selling tool. Auto dealership reviews influence more than half of consumers . The Reputation Management solution allows dealers to proactively monitor and respond to all ratings and reviews – increasing review volume – to drive higher Consumer Satisfaction Index (CSI) scores, increased consumer engagement and shopper loyalty. Turnkey Video Advertising provides scalable, dynamic video content that leverages Cox Automotive's unique audience and householding data for dealers looking to promote their inventory on high-engagement social channels like Facebook and YouTube. With nearly four million automotive videos viewed on YouTube each day 2 and many consumers abandoning cable TV, video consumption among automotive shoppers is growing rapidly. Dealers that may lack resources or expertise now can enjoy barrier-free access to high-quality video assets and advertising content. Tailored video solutions are also available, leveraging OEM and dealership footage to develop creative that brings customer engagement to the next level.

provides scalable, dynamic video content that leverages Cox Automotive's unique audience and householding data for dealers looking to promote their inventory on high-engagement social channels like Facebook and YouTube. With nearly four million automotive videos viewed on YouTube each day and many consumers abandoning cable TV, video consumption among automotive shoppers is growing rapidly. Dealers that may lack resources or expertise now can enjoy barrier-free access to high-quality video assets and advertising content. Tailored video solutions are also available, leveraging OEM and dealership footage to develop creative that brings customer engagement to the next level. Dynamic Inventory Search experience delivers the crucial inventory information consumers need to advance their shopping journey. A brand new UX-driven Search Result Page experience (SRP) appeals to a modern, mobile-reliant consumer, offering larger vehicle images, a multi-photo carousel, tabbed content and customizable page design to fit individual dealer needs.

experience delivers the crucial inventory information consumers need to advance their shopping journey. A brand new UX-driven Search Result Page experience (SRP) appeals to a modern, mobile-reliant consumer, offering larger vehicle images, a multi-photo carousel, tabbed content and customizable page design to fit individual dealer needs. Free-Form Search is all-new, full-site, and now includes predictive recommendations and intelligence to handle misspellings, ensuring consumers will find what they're looking for.

is all-new, full-site, and now includes predictive recommendations and intelligence to handle misspellings, ensuring consumers will find what they're looking for. Fixed Operations Advertising, Managed Services and Website Personalization highlights a dealer's service department utilizing Cox Automotive data to deliver service-related specials and coupons to vehicle owners identified as in-market for local service. Additionally, thanks to a new integration between Dealer.com and Xtime, dealers automatically can target shoppers looking for local service with relevant fixed ops advertising content.

In addition to these product enhancements, Dealer.com continues to invest heavily in a Performance Management model that helps reach more relevant shoppers by properly leveraging all of the digital marketing tools within the Dealer.com suite to help dealers achieve their business goals in the most efficient manner possible. The client service team dominates with excellence by listening, learning and making continuous progress on solutions to deliver enduring value to dealers. As consumer buying expectations and shopping behaviors shift, dealers need to invest in digital solutions that bring delight to consumers. Dealer.com combines these innovations with extensive consumer intelligence to bring dealers the tools to build their best digital storefront.

