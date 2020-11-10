New Dealer.com Review Generation Offering Helps Dealerships Take Full Advantage of Customer Reviews to Boost Reputation Management

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the car shopping journey moves increasingly online, more consumers are turning to each other for guidance on products and services. Today, customer reviews have emerged as one of the top factors that people consider when selecting a business, but dealerships often lack an efficient, easy way to solicit reviews while the experience is still top of mind. To help dealerships bolster their reputation management and get the most volume and frequency of customer reviews, Dealer.com is launching a new Review Generation solution that makes managing a constant stream of personalized reviews simple for dealership staff and straightforward for the customer. Dealer.com is making it easier for dealerships to attract and promote customer reviews which ultimately strengthen a dealer's local SEO, proactively attracting shoppers while earning customer loyalty.

"An overwhelming majority of consumers say that positive reviews are a primary consideration when deciding to use a business," said Erica Danford, head of Managed Services at Dealer.com. "Ratings and reviews are the second-most influential contributor to a solid local SEO strategy, which makes Dealer.com's Review Generation enhancements an essential component for success and searchability. Ultimately, the constant stream of customer review content can contribute to a stronger local SEO impact, reinforce dealership reputation, and can work to attract new shoppers."

Review Generation offers dealerships a personalized way to request and collect consumer reviews, elevating the voice-of-the-customer using an always-on SMS-based review growth strategy, which includes:

Sending personalized automated or manual SMS text review invitations from your salesperson to the customer as soon as the transaction is complete, so their experience is still top of mind.

Reaching customers via text, a familiar communication tool that has a 98%[1] average open rate and doesn't require apps, accounts, or passwords making the process painless for the reviewer.

Distributing reviews for both sales and service to Google My Business locations for no additional cost which creates a holistic customer review portfolio across channels that helps boost local SEO to attract new shoppers.

Giving dealers the control to select what review sites its solicited reviews will appear on and the order in which they are listed.

Identifying performance opportunities across the dealership and to get more reviews with analytics and reporting while preventing spam messages from being sent.

For more information on Review Generation, visit https://www.dealer.com/products/managed-services/social/#reviewgeneration.

About Dealer.com

Backed by unmatched expertise and unrivaled consumer behavior data, Dealer.com is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry. Providing an integrated platform of Websites, Advertising, Digital Retailing and Managed Services, Dealer.com allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement, delivering over 43M unique visitors monthly across 15,000 plus Dealer.com websites. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of progress, with a focus on community, health, and wellness. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 27,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

