New Dealership Compliance Practices Released by Automotive Risk Management Partners to Help Dealers Mitigate Dangerous Environments

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Risk Management Partners released today its latest cyber and compliance security guidelines to help auto dealers secure their frontlines from cyberattacks and physical compliance oversights.

Titled "How a Compliance Security Firm Should Protect You," this document features two decades of experience providing physical and digital auditing and programs for continuous tracking and managing automotive dealership information and data assets.

In this downloadable information guide, Automotive Risk Management Partners founder and CEO Terry Dortch notes that while cybersecurity has garnered considerable attention, dealers often neglect the second-most reason for cyber and physical data breaches.

"Lack of employee awareness of these risks is a significant danger to dealerships. Our 20-plus years of delivering first-class compliance and cyber security training, physical audits, and digital services to dealerships confirm this, and third-party studies agree," Dortch said.

An accounting firm study noted that a third of dealership respondents had "experienced actual or attempted fraud." Of those, 62% of the fraud perpetrators were employees!

Insisting on quarterly third-party physical and digital audits of compliance and security exposures will provide the most prevention and peace of mind. For more assurance, the company offers a $1,000,000 insurance policy with an A+-rated insurer to back its services.

Automotive Risk Management Partners, Inc. (ARMP) combines over 20 years of industry compliance experience. Founding partner Terry Dortch created the first Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act (GLBA) auditing process for sales and finance centers within dealerships. The firm serves automotive and RV dealerships throughout North America. www.autorisknow.com

