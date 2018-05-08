New Deep Discounts Begin May 8th At Toys 'R' Us And Babies 'R' Us Stores During Going Out Of Business Sale

"This liquidation event provides shoppers the opportunity to be a TRU kid one last time with notable brand names at rarely seen discounts. We encourage shoppers to get in early to take advantage of these savings and get the best merchandise before inventory sells out," said a spokesperson for the venture.

In addition, beginning Friday, May 11th stores across the United States are giving loyal shoppers the opportunity to commemorate their final Toys 'R' Us moments with a selfie banner featuring the retailer's iconic mascot Geoffrey. "Toys 'R' Us has been a renowned household name over the years and providing loyal customers the opportunity to commemorate their final moments is a great way to keep the memory of Toys 'R' Us alive. We encourage everyone to capture and share their final experiences on Toys 'R' Us' social media channels using the hashtag #alwaysatrukid," said the spokesperson.

The retailer announced plans on March 15, 2018 to shut down its operations in the United States and Puerto Rico. The joint venture is comprised of Great American Group, Tiger Capital Group, Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources.

To find a store near you and to stay up to date on new discounts during this liquidation event, please visit www.toysrusclosingsale.com.

