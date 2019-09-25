New Deformation Effect in AKVIS Neon 4.0: Give Your Photos Some Magic

PERM, Russia, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS Neon turns digital photos into amazing neon drawings. The software is extremely easy-to-use and multifunctional at the same time. One can achieve different effects: create a vibrant glowing image, highlight the finest details, give the illusion of a smooth outline, etc.

Version 4.0 offers the new Deformation tab that allows modifying the resulting image and making it look more expressive. For a quick start, the software offers a number of new ready-to-use presets created using the Deformation effect.

A number of software features have been improved: it is now possible to specify custom file names when Batch Processing and position the Text/Watermark anywhere in the image.

Also, the updated software provides the Notification Panel, support for more RAW files, some bug fixes, and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS Neon 4.0! For a free trial, AKVIS offers 10 days of fully functional use.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (32/64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.14 (64-bit). The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, and other image editors.

AKVIS Neon Home sells for $39.00. Deluxe and Business versions are also available for sophisticated users and commercial clients. Consult the official website akvis.com for more details about license types and prices of the product.

The update is free for users who bought Neon in the last 12 months. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Neon 4.0 for only $14.95.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and Photoshop plugins for Windows and Mac.

