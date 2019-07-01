New Delaware Bill Seeks to Shine a Light on Archaic Chancery Court

DOVER, Del., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, legislation was introduced to the Delaware State Legislature that would bring much-need transparency to the nation's most opaque court: The Delaware Court of Chancery.

The new legislation would require that custodians appointed by the Chancery Court must itemize and publicly disclose a complete accounting of the costs they've passed on to the companies under their control so that the public, and the companies themselves, know how their money is being spent.

The bill is a response to Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Bouchard's abuse of court rules, as he appointed a court custodian and ruled that TransPerfect – which is incorporated in Delaware and has nearly 4,000 employees globally – should be sold as a result of an internal dispute between the company's ownership.

Over eighteen months after the historic TransPerfect case was settled in 2015, the custodian in the case, Robert Pincus, has continued to bill the company every month for undisclosed services, including his own $1,475 an hour fee. His responsibilities remain unclear, and any efforts to ascertain the substance of his work on behalf of TransPerfect have been met with silence. The Chancery Court has kept all invoices and description of services under seal – allegedly to protect the sale process, which ended in 2017.

The law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom -- Chief Justice Andre Bouchard's last employer before joining the Chancery Court -- has received a significant amount of the $250 million that was spent on the case.

"This is simple, common-sense legislation, and a necessary step towards a more transparent and fairer Chancery Court," said Miranda Wessinger, president of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. "When you eat a meal at a restaurant, you get a receipt with a breakdown of the charges. Why shouldn't the Chancery Court be required to do the same for companies they're forcing to pay millions in legal fees? When court-appointed lawyers are able to charge thousands of dollars an hour for "undisclosed services," corruption runs rampant."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, and business executives. While their primary goal of saving TransPerfect has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to defend the company's employees and fight for transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareforBusiness.org.

