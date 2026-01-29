New Deloitte Survey: Corporate and Private Equity Leaders Anticipate Stronger M&A Activity in 2026, Along With Continued Volatility, Relative to 2025

Significant majorities of dealmakers forecast a rise in deal activity for 2026, continuing an optimism trend seen over last several years and requiring a new type of agility

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte released the findings of its "2026 M&A Trends Survey: A tale of two markets," asking 1,500 corporate and PE (private equity) leaders in the U.S. about their expectations for M&A activity in the upcoming 12 months as well as their experiences with recent transactions.

"Going into 2026, we're seeing a level of confidence return among dealmakers as they become more adept at navigating a mixed economic environment — executing well developed strategies and factoring in volatility to get deals done," said Adam Reilly, national managing partner, mergers, acquisitions and restructuring services, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Key findings:

High optimism among PE and corporate dealmakers in the year ahead. Ninety percent of PE and 80% of corporate respondents expect an increased number of deals their organization will do in 2026. Similarly, when asked about anticipated aggregate value for their deals in the next year, 87% of PE respondents and 81% of corporate respondents anticipate increases as well.

Ninety percent of PE and 80% of corporate respondents expect an increased number of deals their organization will do in 2026. Similarly, when asked about anticipated aggregate value for their deals in the next year, 87% of PE respondents and 81% of corporate respondents anticipate increases as well. Given the current state of the macroeconomic environment, e xpectations for the magnitude of that uptick are more measured than they were at this time last year. In this year's survey, respondents expecting a "significant increase" in deal volume fell 16 points from the level in the survey taken in late 2024.

In this year's survey, respondents expecting a "significant increase" in deal volume fell 16 points from the level in the survey taken in late 2024. Uncertain market conditions jump significantly as greatest challenge to M&A and deal success , up 10 points to 29% over prior year.

, up 10 points to 29% over prior year. With elevated capital costs persistent, the rise of private credit continued, while cash came off the sidelines as a leading financing option. Private credit and non-bank lenders remained survey respondents' preferred financing mechanisms in 2025 (47%); with respondents indicating a growing use of cash as a financing option (33% in 2024 to 40% in 2025).

"Our survey findings along with M&A activity and overall market conditions, indicate a renewed sense of optimism among dealmakers, while also recognizing expectations around the extent of that growth are more balanced. Additionally, we're seeing signs of a potential 'two market' dynamic — where value realization opportunities in small and medium-sized deals are poised to complement the surge in larger transactions recorded in the latter half of 2025," Reilly added.

