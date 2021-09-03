New Delta-8 Gummies Flavors Launched by BudPop

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BudPop , a Los Angeles-based company, has gained a lot of popularity in the Delta-8 industry. They have a wide range of hemp products to offer, and their products are known for their quality. The same can be said for the highly potent Delta-8 gummies they have launched.

These Delta-8 gummies have taken BudPop's reputation to a whole new level. The gummies are made in the USA, and they contain premium quality ingredients. They are vegan-friendly, so customers don't have to worry about their dietary preferences while trying these gummies. Another great thing about them is that they are 100% cruelty-free.

Customers can choose from two mouth-watering flavors, and both of them offer a unique taste. Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream are the two available options, and customers are demanding more flavors like these two. They are highly potent and offer relaxing effects. There are 25 gummies in one container, each with a potency of 25mg. Their effects are smoother compared to products containing Delta-9 THC, and customers can expect an anxiety-free experience with them. Many customers have reported relief from chronic pain after regular use.

These gummies don't contain unnecessary fillers, and users can try them with confidence. They are free from harmful chemicals, just like the other products offered by the brand. The company also allows customers to check the third-party lab test reports on the official website. Those who have second thoughts about the quality of the product can check these reports.

Delta-8 edibles are becoming more popular with time, and BudPop is one of the top names on the list. Customers have a lot of positive stuff to say about the gummies, and many users believe it's the best product they have ever tried.

These Delta-8 edibles can be purchased on the brand's official website , and users can also enjoy discounts by choosing combo packs. A subscription plan is also available, and regular users can enjoy heavy discounts by opting for it. BudPop offers fast shipping, but international shipping isn't available. The company also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and users don't normally find such offers anywhere else.

Brian R. Michell says, "I received my first unit yesterday, and I am already planning to order more. I loved the quality, and the taste is mind-blowing."

Leon K. George says, "These gummies are strong, but I didn't face issues like anxiety after consuming them. Their taste made me fall in love with them, and I am excited to try the strawberry ones now."

Robert L. says, "My friend told me to try these gummies, and I ordered the blueberry flavor. The gummies are amazing, and they help me feel relaxed. Time to try the other flavors now."

BudPop is one of the leading brands in the industry today. Their hemp is grown naturally, and they don't use pesticides. Their products are strong, and they use high-quality ingredients to offer a good experience to users. They offer complete transparency to customers, and this is what makes them stand out in the crowd.

