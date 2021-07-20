New Delta Variant Protective Kit From Sperry West

Sperry West is offering the full function infra-red TEMPCAM camera/monitor, with facial recognition & its high-precision German made sensor, at a SPECIAL LOW PRICE, equal to HALF THE COST of most competitive units, and they are even including a free table mount (can also be wall mounted). The whole system, with the free safety kit can be ordered directly from Sperry West as the SW6150KIT.

This one of a kind system is ideal for factories, public venues, health clubs, libraries, banks, prisons, police departments, theaters, military base facilities, ships, airports, religious venues, schools, hotels, bars & clubs, offices, restaurants, senior housing & anywhere that maintaining good health is important.

For more information, please contact [email protected] sperrywest.com

