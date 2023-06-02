New Denny's Welcomes Bellflower Residents with Free Gifts for the First 100 Guests

News provided by

Denny's

02 Jun, 2023, 18:08 ET

BELLFLOWER, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's celebrates a brand-new opening in Bellflower, California (10136 Rosecrans Avenue) this Monday, June 5. Beginning at 9 a.m. PST, the first 100 guests to visit this location will receive free gift bags and limited-edition Bellflower coffee mugs (while supplies last). This Denny's restaurant has unique touches specific to Bellflower that instantly make this a must-visit destination, including artwork of well-known city landmarks, a mural of the LA skyline, and a brightly lit Bellflower marquee.

"As a former Denny's restaurant employee, to now opening my 6th Denny's location as a franchisee, I am grateful to be a part of a brand that has helped support my entrepreneurial journey," said franchisee Mohammed Haque. "We are excited to welcome the community of Bellflower—both as Denny's team members and guests. We hope this location is a 'Grand Slam' hit!"

Special menu deals are available for the summer, such as the Super Slam, America's biggest breakfast, starting at only $9.99 now through June 20. The Super Slam includes two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and crispy hash browns. Denny's always welcomes early risers and late night-diners with delicious breakfasts, lunches or dinners 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster. Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 1, 2023, Denny's had 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 157 restaurants outside the U.S.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTokLinkedIn or YouTube.

SOURCE Denny's

Also from this source

Denny's Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Dallas to Feed Hundreds of Homeless Individuals and Veterans

Denny's Fan Favorite Super Slam Returns for Big Classic Breakfast Around the Clock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.