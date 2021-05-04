New Dental Practice Management Book by Bita Saleh, D.D.S. Shows how to Build a Sustainable and Profitable Practice

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, The Foundation of Profitable Dentistry: A Complete Guide to Building & Sustaining Profitability Through Any Crisis by Bita Saleh D.D.S., teaches dentists how to create a profitable and sustainable dental practice without selling their souls or compromising their health in the process.

Using her 30-years of dental and certified professional coaching experience, Bita Saleh D.D.S. teaches dentists to meet profit goals consistently, increase treatment plan acceptance, decrease no-shows and last-minute cancellations, and attract high-value new patients while retaining existing patients. At the end of The Foundation of Profitable Dentistry, dentists will see, know, and trust themselves as a leader.

The Foundation of Profitable Dentistry guides dentists in building a dental practice that is profitable and sustainable year-after-year. Bita Saleh D.D.S. helps them to naturally discover with ease, clarity, and confidence the most resonant next steps for creating and maintaining a stress-free and profitable practice.

About the Author:

Bita Saleh DDS, ACC, CPCC, is a general dentist, bestselling author, certified professional Co-Active® coach, business consultant, and speaker. Dr. Saleh earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1989 from Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC, followed by a one-year general practice residency at Los Angeles County—USC Medical Center. She has practiced general dentistry in Orange County, California for thirty years and was the CEO of her privately owned dental practice from 1991 to 2017. Her long-standing interest in complementary and alternative medicine led her to complete a three-year certification in integrative and holistic health (with concentration in energy medicine). Her research, including an innovative four-minute protocol for alleviating dental fear and anxiety in patients, was published in the Journal of Energy Psychology and her bestselling book, The Well-Referred Dentist, is the first published book that brings to light the negative impact of dental fear and anxiety on both the patient and the dentist. Dr. Saleh created The Fearless Way coaching program to teach and certify dentists to alleviate dental fear and anxiety in their practices. She is now actively and passionately involved in teaching this program to dentists so they can once again enjoy doing the excellent dentistry they were trained to do without unnecessary stress. This allows them the freedom and space to build trust with their patients, to increase loyalty, and, as an added bonus, increase their practices' profitability. As an original, enterprising, and forward-thinking certified Co-Active® coach and consultant, Dr. Saleh creates niche programs for her clients based on each client's unique personality, experience, and goals. She is sought-after by many dentists, healthcare providers, entrepreneurs, and coaches for her extensive experience in successful business management and leadership and for her ability to establish patient/client loyalty by creating relationships based in trust. She currently lives in Southern California where she devotes her time to teaching, writing, coaching, consulting, and looking ahead. To learn more about creating and growing profitable practices and businesses, contact Dr. Saleh at [email protected].

More About This Title:

The Foundation of Profitable Dentistry: A Complete Guide to Building & Sustaining Profitability Through Any Crisis by Bita Saleh D.D.S, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on May 4, 2021. The Foundation of Profitable Dentistry—ISBN 9781631951725—has 234 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.

