New 'Deposit Defender' App Allows Renters to Easily Photo-Document Rental Property Inspections, Helping Them Safeguard Valuable Security Deposits from Future Loss

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deposit Defender (http://www.depositdefenderapp.com/) recently announced the launch of its unique app that helps protect the security deposits of renters who move into new rental properties, while also helping landlords prepare those new rental spaces. Developed by experienced property managers, Deposit Defender uses a series of comprehensive checklist and photo-taking protocols that accurately document the condition of a rental property before renters move in. This information can then be shared, uploaded and stored in a secure database to help ensure a timely return of rental deposits in the future. The tool is also a convenient way for landlords to inspect and document a wide variety of rental properties, all in a single app. Deposit Defender is available for download via the AppStore and Google Play.

Deposit Defender: Photo-Documentation Made Easy

Deposit Defender guides new renters and landlords step-by-step through the documentation process, telling them what they should be photographing and why, using convenient checklists, while prompting users to take pictures that are secured with date and time stamps. Using the app is easy:

After downloading, users create an account and log in.

Use the "Add a Property" feature to enter property information and create checklists for every individual property, customizing the experience to each unique situation.

Areas within the rental property are broken down into specific-item checklists, room by room, ensuring a complete and thorough inspection at the time of move-in. Walls, doors, windows, paint, screens, appliances: all the items that renters need to inspect are included.

The app accesses the camera, allowing renters to take time-stamped photos of any pre-existing problems or imperfections, thus preventing renters from later having to take responsibility for those issues.

All Inspection Files (photos and checklists) may then be shared or exported for personal record keeping. These files may also be shared with landlords to alert them to potential problems that need to be resolved before renters move in.

Landlords can also use the app to help them document their rental properties easily, viewing all properties at a glance from a single home screen.

About Deposit Defender LLC

Deposit Defender is a unique new app that allows renters and landlords to itemize and photo-document rental properties before renters move in: safeguarding security deposits and delivering peace of mind. The app was co-created by Jeff and Angie Durbin. Jeff is the owner of Durbin's Carpet Care, with over 30 years' carpet cleaning and business management experience. Angie has been a property manager for over 20 years, and is the owner of D&M Realty and Management in San Diego. Learn more at: www.DepositDefenderApp.com.

