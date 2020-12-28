New Dermatology Company Resilia Pharmaceuticals Begins Operations

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Pharma Commercial Partners, a New York City-based investment fund dedicated to the acquisition and growth of branded, generic and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products (www.peakpharmapartners.com). announced today the creation and start of operations of Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Resilia's product line consists of Ecoza® (econazole nitrate) topical foam, 1%, an antifungal medicine indicated for the treatment of interdigital tinea pedis or athlete's foot; Recedo® topical gel, a leading prescription product for scar management; Neosalus® foam, a non-steroidal, non-ceramide product for treating a variety of dermatoses including atopic dermatitis and allergic dermatitis; and Neocera®, the ceramide version of Neosalus. All these products are currently approved and marketed in the US and have been prescribed and used safely and effectively by thousands of patients.

"These four branded dermatology products represent a strong platform from which to build a new pharma company dedicated to promoting outstanding patient outcomes," said Harsha Murthy, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Resilia Pharmaceuticals. "We at Resilia bring our industry experience to the important business of promoting health. Our motto is 'Restore, Rebuild, Revive.' We wish to keep good products on the market at reasonable prices that deliver great value to patients and drive strong returns for our investors," Mr. Murthy added.

About Resilia Pharmaceuticals

Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a portfolio company of Peak Pharma Commercial Partners, a New York City-based investment fund dedicated to the acquisition and growth of branded, generic and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products (www.peakpharmapartners.com). Resilia is based in Atlanta, Georgia. (www.resiliapharma.com). In addition to Harsha Murthy, Resilia Pharmaceuticals' senior management team consists of pharmaceutical industry veterans Andrew Shales, President & CEO, and Mike Leone, Chief Operating Officer.

