New Desiccant Material Performance Crushes Industry-Standard Material by up to 350%.

DOVER, Del., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In what some industry insiders are calling "the most exciting news in the HVAC world in decades," Molecule USA, Inc. announced today that their new desiccant material, Regeneration Optimized Sorbent , (a.k.a. ROS) outperformed silica rotors by up to 350% in benchmark testing. The Company believes the non-toxic material can improve desiccant dehumidifier performance in critical environments, reduce urban and manufacturing sector emissions, and make all-weather atmospheric water generation (AWG) to fight global water stress a reality, for the first time in history.

"We believe that ROS will make pure water available almost anywhere on earth, and could revolutionize product-safety and quality-control for industries like Lithium Ion battery manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and others where critical air handling performance can make or break a successful product," said Kurt Francis, Molecule's Chief Technology Officer. "We're gearing up for even more aggressive testing for specific industry applications, and see how our forthcoming All-Weather AWGs can help water-stressed cities around the world."