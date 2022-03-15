New Design-Build Industry Match Directory Connects Owners and Industry

Mar 15, 2022, 08:37 ET
WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As America enters a new infrastructure investment era, state, local and federal agencies from coast to coast will be looking for qualified design-build teams to deliver the nation's most cost and time-efficient projects. Now, finding those firms will be as easy as a click of the mouse.
DBIA's Industry Match is the nation's only online directory allowing users to search for qualified design-build firms by region, market, specialties, MWDBE, project type and more.
"Owners consistently contact DBIA for lists of design-build firms, firms providing owner advisor services, MWDBE firms and more. In addition, general contractors also turn to DBIA for access to potential team members, particularly specialty contractors and sub-consultants. This new online directory will allow design-build firms to find potential partners and Owners to find experienced design-build teams." …Lisa Washington, CAE, Executive Director/CEO.
The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation's expert on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.
Media Contacts:
Kim Wright, Vice President of Strategic Communications
O: (202) 454-7531/C: (703) 244-5692
[email protected]
Aja Neal, Communications Associate
Office: (202) 454-7519
[email protected]
Facebook: DBIA National
Twitter: DBIA National
LinkedIn: DBIA National
Instagram: DBIA National
SOURCE Design-Build Institute of America
Share this article