New Designs at Reggio Register Inspired by Latest Trends

LEOMINSTER, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggio Register, a manufacturer of premium registers and grilles, is pleased to announce two new register designs under its Made to Order Collection, Basketweave and Chevron .

Reggio turned to some of the biggest trends in ceramic tile to inspire these latest additions. The trend toward more cohesive coordination between patterns and finishes meant it was only natural to look to other design elements for new register patterns. The popularity of chevron and basketweave in ceramic tile was the inspiration for registers to go in the same direction.

The Made to Order Collection strives to provide designs that follow the latest trends but also have timeless charm. Residential and commercial buyers can customize register specifications for different installation types (floor, wall, and ceiling) to ensure long-term product durability. High-end design, outstanding quality, and customization are standard in the Made to Order Collection.

"As always, customers can expect custom-level craftsmanship and customizable options like thickness and lip" says Brian Jacobson, Director of Operations at Reggio Register. "We continue to innovate in response to emerging trends and technology that increases efficiency."

Find the Made to Order Collection, and the new designs online at www.reggioregister.com . We invite architects, designers, builders, and consumers to contact Reggio Register for product consultations on residential and commercial projects.

About Reggio Register:

Reggio Register, a business of Renovation Brands, is a manufacturer in Leominster, Massachusetts of cast iron, cast aluminum, cast brass, laser cut metals, and wood grilles and registers. For over 35 years, Reggio Register has handcrafted grilles and registers in iconic, original designs for fine homes, historic sites, universities, and other distinctive spaces. These premium quality grilles are proudly handcrafted in the USA.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer that is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of six specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, DecorPlanet.com, and KitchenDesignPros.

To learn more about Renovation Brands and its family of brands, click here .



SOURCE Renovation Brands

