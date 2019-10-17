New Developments and Front Page News at eUKhost

LEEDS, England, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed web host, eUKhost, launched their new branding and new website on Thursday 17th October 2019. On the same day, the company also featured on the front page of Raconteur's 'Cloud for Business' supplement, published in The Times.

Managed cloud, web and VPS hosting. 24/7/365 technical support.

The attractive new branding and website are designed to enhance the user experience, providing customers with a user-friendlier and simpler to navigate web space that presents information about the company's products and services in an easy to understand way. Careful consideration has been made to ensure the new site offers visitors a more helpful and intuitive layout and that the textual information is clearer and more straightforward.

Key to the development of the website is a new client area that features a simple to use interface and simplified customer billing system. This is due for release within the next few weeks and will be quickly followed by an extended range of innovative services, including improved billing, domain management, advanced automation and secure, two-factor authentication. 24x7x365 technical support, a vital component of eUKhost's services, will also be quickly accessible via the client area which will work seamlessly across devices.

Robert King, Founding Director, eUKhost said, "We're delighted with the new eUKhost website and imminent new client area and believe the improved user experience and security they offer are a significant leap forward. After many successful years in the industry, this is another example of the innovations we put in place to provide ever-better services for our customers in the future."

Additionally, Thursday 17th October was also the day that eUKhost featured on the front page of Raconteur's 2019 'Cloud for Business' supplement in The Times. Cloud services are a core element of eUKhost's offering, an area it continues to develop in order to meet the growing needs of its clients. Using the latest technologies and hyper-converged enterprise cloud design, eUKhost provides a cloud environment that is engineered for uptime-critical, performance-oriented requirements.

For further information, please contact

Press and media enquiries

eUKhost Ltd

7 Commercial Street

Morley, Leeds

West Yorkshire

LS27 8HX

Email: feedback@eukhost.com

Tel: 0800 862 0380

Related Images

eukhost-ltd.png

eUKhost ltd

Managed cloud, web and VPS hosting. 24/7/365 technical support.

Related Links

Web Hosting

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pyix0evgPEI

SOURCE eUKhost

Related Links

https://www.eukhost.com/

